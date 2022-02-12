Advertisement
Feb. 12, 2022 / 9:20 AM

China's Gao sets Olympic record, wins 500-meter speed skate

By Rich Klein
China's Gao sets Olympic record, wins 500-meter speed skate
Gao Tingyu of China on his way to win a gold medal at the Men's Speed Skating 500m event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games on Saturday. Photo by Roman Pilipey /EPA-EFT

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Speed skater Gao Tingyu of host China set a new Olympic record Saturday, winning the gold medal in the men's 500-meter speed skating.

It was the first-ever gold for China in the event.

"I just want to say that I made it," the 24-year-old told the media after the race. "I said four years ago that I will win gold in Beijing 2022, and today I made it."

South Korea's Cha Min- Kyu took the silver, finishing at 34.39 while Japan's Waturu Morishige took home the bronze with a time of 34.49.

Gao's time of 34.32 was 0.09 seconds faster than the record set by Norway's Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen in Pyeongchang 2018.

In 2018, Gao became the first athlete from China to win an Olympic speed skating medal, taking bronze in the same event.

Jordan Stolz, the United States' 17-year-old rising speed skating star, placed 13th with 34.85 after leading the race early on.

The Wisconsin native cited tricky ice conditions and some fatigue as some other factors in his time.

