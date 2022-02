Marius Lindvik of Norway is airborne during the Men's HS97 competition at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Rasnov, Romania, in 2021. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Norway continued its dominance at the Beijing Olympic Games on Saturday as Marius Lindvik won the gold medal in the men's large hill ski jumping event. It was his his first Olympic medal and Norway's first medal in the event since 1964. Advertisement

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan took the silver and Karl Geiger of Germany, the bronze.

Lindvik entered the final round at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre in second position, with 144.8 points to Kobayashi's 147.0, with one meter separating the pair.

Norway dominated the event in every Olympics from 1924 through 1952, winning gold in all of those Games and silver in all except 1936. Then, after a long drought, Toralf Engan won the gold at Inssbruck in 1964.

Norway now has 17 medals, including eight golds, as of Saturday night in Beijing to lead all nations.

Advertisement