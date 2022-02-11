Trending
Team USA averts upset, advances to semifinals with 4-1 win over Czech Republic

By Darryl Coote

Team USA's Kendall Coyne Schofield tries to control the puck as Team Czech Republic's goalkeeper Klara Peslarova and Dominika Laskova defend during their women's quarterfinals play at the Wukesong Sports Center at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Team USA avoided a huge upset by coming back to defeat the Czech Republic in quarterfinals Olympic hockey in Beijing on Friday after trailing in a close game.

The reigning gold medalists advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over the Czechs, who shocked the powerhouse Americans by drawing first blood in the surprisingly competitive match.

The Czechs, competing in their first Olympics, were able to thwart early pressure from the Americans in the first period of play at the Wukesong Sports Center, with goalkeeper Klara Peslarova turning away all 18 shots she faced.

The Americans came out in the second looking to end the scoreless stalemate, only for the Czechs to take the lead about five minutes into the period on a quick shot by Michaela Pekzlova following a fight for the puck.

RELATED Shaun White finishes off halfpipe podium in last Olympics; Ayumu Hirano wins gold

However, the Americans would respond less than a minute later with star Hilary Knight potting one past Peslarova by driving to the net to pick up the rebound off a Kendall Coyne Schofield shot.

The Americans' frustration showed as Dani Cameranesi took a five-minute penalty for slamming Tereza Vanisova into the boards from behind. The Czechs were unable to capitalize on the ensuing power play, however, and the teams went into the second intermission tied at one.

The Americans eventually ended the gridlock about three and a half minutes into the third on a shot from the point by Lee Stecklein.

RELATED Geisenberger, Ludwig and 'two Tobys' of Germany grab more gold with team relay win

The shot was tracked by a stickless Peslarova but Pekzlova, the hero of the second, was able to redirect the puck through the five-hole and into the back of the net.

In anger, Peslarova skated from her crease and flipped her mask to the ice in frustration.

Savannah Harmon then got the insurance marker with three minutes to go on the power play.

RELATED Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test

Harmon shot the rebound of an on-target wrist shot by Hannah Brandt past a desperate Peslarova stretching out to her left post.

With the goalie pulled, Coyne scored an empty netter to seal the game and advance to the semifinals, eliminating the Czechs in the process.

Peslarova made an impressive 55 saves in the loss to just five by Cavallini.

The Americans will now play the winner of the Japan-Finland match, which is set to take place on Saturday.

Beijing Olympics: Women's ice hockey: USA vs. ROC

Caroline Harvey (4) competes with Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva (26) for the puck during their Women's preliminary round Group A Ice Hockey match at the Wukesong sports center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 5, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

