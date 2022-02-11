Mikaela Shiffrin completes super-G; Lara Gut-Behrami wins gold

1/4

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland shows off her gold medal in women's super-G at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States failed to medal during Friday's super-G race following a disappointing start to the Beijing Games. The 26-year-old Colorado native entered Beijing as the reigning women's super-G champion from Pyeongchang in 2018 and was seen as a favorite to medal in ski races. With another first-place finish, Shiffrin would become the first American Alpine skier to win three Olympic golds. Advertisement

In her first event, the giant slalom, on Monday, Shiffrin disqualified when she skidded off the course after the first few gates. Then on Wednesday, she performed similarly during the women's slalom. Dejected, she sat on the sidelines of the course with her head down.

On Friday, Shiffrin was looking to turn the page with the super-G, tweeting prior to hitting the slopes she's grateful for "the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much."

"Today is super-G, and super-G is fun," she said.

As the 11th skier on Friday, she put down a solid run, less aggressive than her usual tempo with only a slight slip along the way to posting a respectable time of 1 minute 14.30 seconds that put her initially in eight.

Though it wasn't enough to medal, she was all smiles.

"I think today I proved to myself that I can still trust my instincts a bit, and that's really, really huge," she said in an interview with NBC. "And for all the people who've been sending me support I can only say thank you."

The gold was won by Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, making her the first-ever Swiss athlete of any gender to win the coveted hardware in the Super-G.

She posted a time of 1 minute 13.51 seconds, which was 0.22 seconds faster than the silver-medal winner Austria's Mirjam Puchner1 minutes 13.73 seconds.

Gut-Behrami now adds the medal to the bronze she won days earlier in the women's giant slalom and the one she earned in downhill at the Sochi Games in 2014.

The bronze was won by Swiss skier Michelle Gisin, who posted a time of 1 minute 13.81 seconds.