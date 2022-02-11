Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 1:15 AM

Mikaela Shiffrin completes super-G; Lara Gut-Behrami wins gold

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Mikaela Shiffrin completes super-G; Lara Gut-Behrami wins gold
Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland shows off her gold medal in women's super-G at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States failed to medal during Friday's super-G race following a disappointing start to the Beijing Games.

The 26-year-old Colorado native entered Beijing as the reigning women's super-G champion from Pyeongchang in 2018 and was seen as a favorite to medal in ski races. With another first-place finish, Shiffrin would become the first American Alpine skier to win three Olympic golds.

Advertisement

In her first event, the giant slalom, on Monday, Shiffrin disqualified when she skidded off the course after the first few gates. Then on Wednesday, she performed similarly during the women's slalom. Dejected, she sat on the sidelines of the course with her head down.

On Friday, Shiffrin was looking to turn the page with the super-G, tweeting prior to hitting the slopes she's grateful for "the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much."

RELATED Shaun White finishes off halfpipe podium in last Olympics; Ayumu Hirano wins gold

"Today is super-G, and super-G is fun," she said.

As the 11th skier on Friday, she put down a solid run, less aggressive than her usual tempo with only a slight slip along the way to posting a respectable time of 1 minute 14.30 seconds that put her initially in eight.

Advertisement

Though it wasn't enough to medal, she was all smiles.

RELATED Geisenberger, Ludwig and 'two Tobys' of Germany grab more gold with team relay win

"I think today I proved to myself that I can still trust my instincts a bit, and that's really, really huge," she said in an interview with NBC. "And for all the people who've been sending me support I can only say thank you."

The gold was won by Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, making her the first-ever Swiss athlete of any gender to win the coveted hardware in the Super-G.

She posted a time of 1 minute 13.51 seconds, which was 0.22 seconds faster than the silver-medal winner Austria's Mirjam Puchner1 minutes 13.73 seconds.

RELATED Irene Schouten breaks another Olympic record with gold in 5,000-meter speedskating

Gut-Behrami now adds the medal to the bronze she won days earlier in the women's giant slalom and the one she earned in downhill at the Sochi Games in 2014.

The bronze was won by Swiss skier Michelle Gisin, who posted a time of 1 minute 13.81 seconds.

Latest Headlines

Shaun White finishes off halfpipe podium in last Olympics; Ayumu Hirano wins gold
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Shaun White finishes off halfpipe podium in last Olympics; Ayumu Hirano wins gold
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Snowboard legend Shaun White finished his Olympic career in Beijing on Friday just off the men's halfpipe podium as Japan's Ayumu Hirano takes the gold.
Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett after back-to-back losses
NHL // 1 hour ago
Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett after back-to-back losses
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Edmonton Oilers fired head coach Dave Tippett on Thursday after consecutive losses to the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks.
NFL Honors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins MVP, Steelers' T.J. Watt named DPOY
NFL // 2 hours ago
NFL Honors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins MVP, Steelers' T.J. Watt named DPOY
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was presented with his second-consecutive -- and fourth overall -- MVP award Thursday at the NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif.
Football from Tom Brady's final touchdown pass headed to auction
NFL // 2 hours ago
Football from Tom Brady's final touchdown pass headed to auction
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The football from the final touchdown pass of Tom Brady's NFL career is going up for auction Sunday.
Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards in multiplayer swap
NBA // 3 hours ago
Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards in multiplayer swap
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to trade All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
Nets' Kevin Durant avoids taking James Harden in NBA All-Star Game Draft
NBA // 4 hours ago
Nets' Kevin Durant avoids taking James Harden in NBA All-Star Game Draft
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Just a few hours after Brooklyn agreed to trade disgruntled guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, Nets star forward Kevin Durant avoided selecting his former teammate in Thursday's NBA All-Star Game Draft.
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
NBA // 5 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade disgruntled All-Star guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
Nearly $100M in fake sports memorabilia seized entering Super Bowl LVI
NFL // 8 hours ago
Nearly $100M in fake sports memorabilia seized entering Super Bowl LVI
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Federal agents seized nearly $100 million worth of counterfeit NFL merchandise in the year leading up to Super Bowl LVI and expect additional challenges this week due to the size of Los Angeles, officials said Thursday.
Super Bowl LVI: Ramsey-Chase, Hilton-Kupp matchups will be must-see TV
NFL // 11 hours ago
Super Bowl LVI: Ramsey-Chase, Hilton-Kupp matchups will be must-see TV
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two wide receiver-cornerback matchups will demand attention in Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton look forward to defending Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp, respectively.
Super Bowl LVI: Wind, hot weather impact preparations for Rams, Bengals
NFL // 13 hours ago
Super Bowl LVI: Wind, hot weather impact preparations for Rams, Bengals
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battled the weather in their first workouts during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, with the heat already impacting preparations for Sunday's game at indoor SoFi Stadium.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Jazz's Joe Ingles traded to Blazers in 3-team deal
Jazz's Joe Ingles traded to Blazers in 3-team deal
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
Nathan Chen captures men's figure skating gold
Nathan Chen captures men's figure skating gold
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement