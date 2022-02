Iivo Niskanen of Finland gesture to the after taking gold in the Men's 50K Mass Start Classic during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea on February 24, 2018. On Friday, he won the gold medal in the men's 15K classic in Beijing. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Cross-country skier Iivo Niskanen has won the men's 15-kilometer classic in Beijing on Friday, picking up his third Olympic gold medal. The 30-year-old knew he had secured victory when he crossed the line at a blistering 37 minutes 54.8 seconds while thrusting his ski pole-clutched fist into the air before falling into an exhausted heap on his back. Advertisement

Niskanen adds the gold to the bronze he won Sunday in the men's 15-kilometer (9.3 miles) + 15-kilometer skiathlon and the two golds he claimed in the men's 50 kilometers mass start classic in 2018 and the team sprint classical in 2014.

Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee picked up the silver with a time of 38 minutes 18 seconds after having won gold in Sunday's skiathlon. He adds the Beijing hardware to the three silvers and one bronze he picked up four years ago in South Korea.

In third with a time of 38 minutes 32.3 seconds was Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who won gold Tuesday in the men's free sprint.

Meanwhile, the three-time defending champion Dario Cologna of Switzerland finished in 44th place.