Kentucky Derby preps set for Florida, California, Dubai

1/2

Nest (white bridle), shown winning the 2021 Demoiselle at Aqueduct, returns as a heavy favorite in Saturday's Suncoast Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs, a Kentucky Oaks prep. Photo by Joe Labozzetta, courtesy of New York Racing Association

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Potential Kentucky Derby candidates are in action from California to Florida and all the way to Dubai in weekend horse racing. Nice, competitive fields are assembled for two graded stakes at Oaklawn Park. There are sprinters on dirt and turf in Florida, with Baby Yoda entered on the Tampa Bay Downs greensward and Gear Jockey on the Gulfstream dirt. Advertisement

On the international scene, the fifth program of the Dubai World Cup Carnival has two other important races, along with the aforementioned potential Derby prep. And as the Australian autumn scene cranks up, Verry Elleegant is back in action.

Some of the weekend heats are head-scratchers and a good place to get some fresh insight is popejude.com, wherein industry veteran Jude Feld, "the Pontiff," dispenses same with panache and an admirable lack of pomp.

On the racing news scene, it's not exactly news that Knicks Go won Horse of the Year honors at ceremonies Thursday night at Santa Anita.

Advertisement

It is a bit newsworthy that Essential Quality beat out Medina Spirit in voting for the top 3-year-old male of 2021 and Japan's Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Loves Only You took the award for female turf horse. See the full list of winners in "News and Notes."

The Road to the Roses

RELATED Life Is Good was far too good for Knicks Go

There's no shortage of promising young 3-year-olds in Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs with 10 "Road to the Kentucky Derby" points on the line for the winner.

That little "Triple Crown Nominee" logo now appears beside each of the 13 names on the entry list but now's the time they have to live up to the promise if they want to visit Louisville in May.

Classic Causeway, the 3-1 morning-line favorite, is a case in point. The Giant's Causeway colt makes his first start as a 3-year-old after winding up 2021 with a third in the Grade 1 Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland and second in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs, tiring late in each of those efforts.

RELATED Mandaloun wins classic battle with Midnight Bourbon in New Orleans

Trainer Brian Lynch told Daily Racing Form's Marty McGee his colt is training great but added, "He's going to have to show us the rest of the way if he's good enough to become a serious contender."

Advertisement

Likewise, Make It Big, a Neolithic colt trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., is undefeated after three starts, but needs to prove it against top open company, as two of the wins came versus fellow Florida-breds and the other in the Remington Springboard Mile.

"It's a good Derby prep race," said Dale Romans, the trainer of Kentucky-bred colt Howling Time, expected to be one of the post-time favorites. "The timing is good and our horse is healthy and doing everything right."

Make It Big already has 10 Kentucky Derby points, thanks to the Remington Park win. Classic Causeway has six, thanks to his two graded stakes efforts.

Mark Casse has three in the Sam F. Davis, including Grade III Grey Stakes winner God of Love, who is a supplemental entry.

The weekend's second "Road to the Kentucky Derby" feature is in the San Francisco Bay area, and a Southern California invasion should have local trainers singing the blues.

The two solid favorites come from down South to contest Saturday's $100,000 El Camino Real Derby on the Golden Gate Fields all-weather.

Doug O'Neill, heavily focused on Dubai these days, nonetheless sends up Mackinnon, an American Pharoah colt who was third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf and fourth, certainly not disgraced, in the Grade III Sham Stakes in his last race.

Advertisement

Bob Baffert contributes Blackadder, a Quality Road colt who broke through for his first win in his third start Dec. 26 at Santa Anita.

Coincidentally, the colt who finished second in Blackadder's win, Khantaro d'Oro, also trained by O'Neill, finished second in the Al Bastakiya Trial at Meydan in Dubai on Feb. 4 and is a nominee to the Group 2 UAE Derby on World Cup night.

And speaking of Dubai, the third weekend race with potential Derby implications is there Friday evening -- the Group 3 UAE 2,000 Guineas. Watson has one in there, too -- more in the international section (see below).

Meanwhile, the third of five pools for the Kentucky Derby Future Wager opens Friday at noon and runs through Sunday at 6 p.m. EST. As usual, "All Other 3-Year-Olds" is the 5-2 favorite on the morning line with undefeated Smile Happy and Holy Bull Stakes winner White Abarrio leading the individual betting interests at 8-1.

If you like any of the fine 3-year-olds trained by Bob Baffert, you're stuck with taking them at the shortest possible odds in the "All Other" category, since Baffert is banned from Churchill Downs and none of his horses is eligible.

Advertisement

The track says the pool structure "assumes that horses under the care of trainers suspended from competing in the 2022 Kentucky Derby will not be under consideration."

Yet, they keep winning big races as heavy favorites and three are nominated to the Group 2 UAE Derby on World Cup night in Dubai.

The Path to the Oaks

Nest may have chased away some of the competition from Saturday's $150,000 Suncoast Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs, as only seven rivals will face her in the 1-mile, 40-yard test.

The well-bred Curlin miss certainly is formidable, working well for trainer Todd Pletcher after a brief freshening. She won the Grade II Demoiselle at Aqueduct on Dec. 4 in her last start.

Only one Suncoast rival has beaten winners so far in her career. Alittleloveandluck, an Arrogate filly trained by Mike Dini, found the winner's circle on the Gulfstream Park all-weather track against other Florida-breds, then returned on the turf to win the Ginger Brew Stakes on Jan. 1. She was third in her only previous start on dirt, that at Parx Racing.

Saturday's $100,000 Valdale Stakes at 6 1/2 furlongs on the Turfway Park all-weather has an even-money favorite in Marissa's Lady. The Violence filly is undefeated after three starts, two at Churchill Downs and one at Turfway. The last two were stakes events.

Advertisement

Also well-regarded on the morning line is Bubble Rock, winner of the Grade III Matron at Belmont Park on Oct. 8, but 12th in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf after a bad start.

In other action:

Tampa Bay Downs

Baby Yoda is the 6-5 pick on the morning line in Saturday's $100,000 Pelican Stakes at 6 furlongs on the dirt. The 4-year-old Prospective gelding, trained by Bill Mott, was second behind Flightline in the Grade I Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita in his last start Dec. 26.

Normally, an 11 1/2-length beating, even for second, wouldn't be much to brag about. Flightline, however, is a superstar in the making, and Baby Yoda got a 92 Beyer Speed Figure for that defeat. There are no Flightlines among Saturday's six rivals.

Gulfstream Park

Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint has a field of seven, and the place to start handicapping is the outside gate, to be filled by Gear Jockey.

The 5-year-old son of Twirling Candy is the 3-5 pick on the morning line in his first start since finishing sixth in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar.

Before that, he won the $1 million Grade III FanDuel Turf Sprint at Kentucky Downs in course-record time and finished third after a slow start in the Grade III Troy Stakes at Saratoga. He's been working quickly at Palm Meadows for trainer Rusty Arnold.

Advertisement

Miss J. McKay and Miss Auramet virtually share the favorite's role in Saturday's $100,000 Ladies Turf Sprint, and it will be interesting to see what they can do with a clean trip.

Miss J. McKay, unsurprisingly a Maryland-bred mare, comes off two straight wins, the latter the Abundantia Stakes over the course.

Miss Auramet, a Florida-bred, was sixth as the favorite in the Abundantia in what the Equibase chart described as a "brutal trip." It would have had to be brutal to be worse than the course forced on Miss J. McKay who, according to the same chart, was "pushed about 10-wide turning for home and briefly on heels."

Oaklawn Park

Nine signed on for Saturday's $600,000 Grade III Razorback Handicap -- a field that includes last year's Arkansas Derby winner, Super Stock. The Dialed In colt won the Ellis Park Derby and the Zia Park Derby after the Oaklawn triumph but he's not the favorite here.

That honor, in a very wide-open field, is accorded Lone Rock, a 7-year-old Majestic Warrior gelding last seen winning the local Tinsel Stakes in December. Also with support are Rated R Superstar, Promise Keeper and Plainsman.

Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Bayakoa Stakes for fillies and mares, rescheduled from last weekend because of the weather, retains a highly competitive cast of seven. Coach, a 4-year-old Commissioner filly from Brad Cox's barn, is the narrow favorite but just about any of them.

Advertisement

Santa Anita

Ten 3-year-old fillies signed up for Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Sweet Life Stakes at 6 1/2 furlongs on the turf. Urban, a Quality Road filly, is the morning-line favorite after finally getting a win in her fifth start Jan. 8. I Got a Gal, Ouraika and Kitty Katana all have credentials to get the job done in a field with limited exposure.

Turfway Park

Sir Alfred James is the 9-5 pick on the morning line for Saturday's $100,000 Forego Stakes at 6 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather course. The Munnings gelding won the local Holiday Cheer Stakes on New Year's Day and has had his moments at relatively lofty levels.

Around the world, around the clock:

Dubai

The Group 3 UAE 2,000 Guineas at 1,600 meters on the dirt -- a prep for the Group 2 UAE Derby and, thus, for the Kentucky Derby -- shares the spotlight with a pair of important World Cup night previews Friday in the fifth evening of the Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan.

The Guineas field includes the top three finishers from the Guineas Trial -- Rawy and South American contenders Quality Boone and Kiefer. But one to watch is Get Back Goldie, a Goldencents colt trained by Californian Doug O'Neill, who returns on just a week's rest after a late-running score over the same course with William Buick riding.

Advertisement

Get Back Goldie didn't show a lot in California before that first Dubai start and, in fact, was not claimed when offered for $50,000 at Santa Anita on Oct. 23 -- a race that worked out to be his only previous win.

Buick takes the reins again for the Guineas, which leads to the UAE Derby on World Cup night and offers 100 points on the Churchill Downs "Road to the Kentucky Derby" series -- a virtual "win and you're in" scenario.

The Curlin Stakes is carded at the same 2,000 meters as the Emirates Airline Dubai World Cup on March 26 and features the likes of Salute the Soldier and Rebel's Romance.

Salute the Soldier, trained by Fawzi Nass, won the Maktoum Challenge Round 3 (G1) last season and was fifth in his 2022 debut last month at Meydan in Round 1 of the same series. Rebel's Romance needs a turnaround to reclaim the form that saw him win the 2021 UAE Derby by 5 1/2 lengths.

Godolphin's team for the Curlin, in addition to Rebel's Romance, includes Dubai Icon (GB), second in this last year and a romping winner in his first start of the season.

The Group 2 Singspiel Stakes 1,800 meters on the turf points directly to the $5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf on World Cup night and has popular 9-year-old Lord Glitters facing some of Godolphin's finest.

Advertisement

Lord Glitters, trained by David O'Meara, won the 2021 Singspiel and went on to victory in the Group 1 Jebbel Hatta before finishing sixth in the Dubai Turf. The popular gray veteran won the Group 3 Bahrain International Trophy in November.

"We're happy with his training," O'Meara said, "and we thought he ran well enough the other night in his first run at Meydan this season. He had a little break after Bahrain and might have needed his first run back."

The Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint is 1,200 meters on the dirt with defending champ Al Tariq and eight others eyeing the $2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen on World Cup night.

Australia, Feb. 12

The autumn racing season heats up on Saturday with the Group 1 Neds C.F. Orr Stakes at Caulfield and Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant returning to action in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes at Randwick.

The Orr is brimming with talent and much will depend on racing luck from tricky draws and early-season fitness in the 1,400 meters. The experts look to I'm Thunderstruck, Lighthouse, Tofane, Behemoth and Sinawann, although there are plenty of chances elsewhere in the field.

Verry Elleegant faces a big field including some talented rivals in the Apollo. Think It Over and Colette are potential roadblocks as the Zed mare gets things going at 1,400 meters or less than half the Melbourne Cup distance. She finished third in the 2021 Apollo, won by Colette.

Advertisement

Hong Kong

Golden Sixty, his old one snapped at 16, will try to start a new winning streak in the 2,000-meters Group 1 Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup on Feb. 20, a race he won last year at a distance in which he's 2-for-2. Trainer Francis Lui opts for the longer trip, eschewing the 1,400-meters Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup on the same program.

Golden Sixty suffered his first loss in 17 starts last month's in the Grade I Stewards' Cup. His conqueror in that, Waikuku, is headed for the Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup, so there will be no rematch -- at least for now. Stay tuned.

Also stay tuned for a decision, likely after Feb. 20, on whether Golden Sixty will try a foreign raid later in the year.

News and Notes

Here's the list of winners of Eclipse Awards, as announced Thursday:

Two-Year-Old Male: Corniche

Two-Year-Old Filly: Echo Zulu

Three-Year-Old Male: Essential Quality

Three-Year-Old Filly: Malathaat

Older Dirt Male: Knicks Go

Older Dirt Female: Letruska

Male Sprinter: Jackie's Warrior

Female Sprinter: Ce Ce

Male Turf Horse: Yibir (GB)

Female Turf Horse: Loves Only You (JPN)

Steeplechase Horse: The Mean Queen (IRE)

Owner: Godolphin LLC

Breeder: Godolphin LLC

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Advertisement

Apprentice Jockey: Jessica Pyfer

Trainer: Brad Cox

Horse of the Year: Knicks Go