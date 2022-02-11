Trending
Sports News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM

Germans take gold, silver in skeleton event at Winter Olympics

By Rich Klein
Germans take gold, silver in skeleton event at Winter Olympics
Cristopher Grotheer (L) of Germany and Axel Jungk, also of Germany, celebrate Friday after Heat 4 of the Men's Skeleton race at the Yanqing National Sliding Center at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Germany's Cristopher Grotheer and Axel Jungk on Friday gave Germany its first-ever medals in the Olympic Games' skeleton event as they took gold and silver, respectively.

Wengang Yan won the bronze, also a first for China.

American Andrew Blazer finished 21st in a field of 25.

Jungk took second and Grotheer third in the 2021-2022 world championships organized by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

Skeleton, which became part of the Olympic Games in 1928, is named for the skeleton bobsled used to slide head first down a frozen track.

That year, the United States took gold and silver in the event. But the event was not included in all Olympic Games from 1952 through 1998.

