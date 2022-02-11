Germans take gold, silver in skeleton event at Winter Olympics

Cristopher Grotheer (L) of Germany and Axel Jungk, also of Germany, celebrate Friday after Heat 4 of the Men's Skeleton race at the Yanqing National Sliding Center at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Germany's Cristopher Grotheer and Axel Jungk on Friday gave Germany its first-ever medals in the Olympic Games' skeleton event as they took gold and silver, respectively. Wengang Yan won the bronze, also a first for China. Advertisement

American Andrew Blazer finished 21st in a field of 25.

Jungk took second and Grotheer third in the 2021-2022 world championships organized by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

Maximum speed! ✈ Cristopher Grotheer wins the first-ever Olympic #Gold medal in #Skeleton for Germany with his 1st place in skeleton - men!#Beijing2022 | #StrongerTogether | @TeamD— Olympics (@Olympics) February 11, 2022

Skeleton, which became part of the Olympic Games in 1928, is named for the skeleton bobsled used to slide head first down a frozen track.

That year, the United States took gold and silver in the event. But the event was not included in all Olympic Games from 1952 through 1998.