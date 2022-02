Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the Women's Biathlon 7.5-kilometer Sprint race at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Friday. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Norwegian Marte Olsbu Roeiseland secured her third biathlon medal of the Beijing Winter Games on Friday when she easily won the 7.5-meter sprint to take home her second gold. Elvira Oeberg of Sweden took the silver, 30.9 seconds behind Roeiseland, and Dorothea Wierer of Italy, got the bronze. Advertisement

It was the first time Norway took gold in the event and was Roeiseland's fifth career Olympic medal.

"This year I have enjoyed biathlon even more," she said at a news conference. "I'm smiling and having fun and I just feel so lucky that I'm here and that I can race good races. I'm just enjoying it."

Susan Dunklee was the top finisher for the United States, coming in 27th out of the field of 89.

Roeiseland, 31, also struck gold in the mixed relay and a bronze in the individual events at Beijing.

In 2018, she grabbed two Olympic silvers, one each for the sprint and mixed relay.

Norway is currently the Winter Games medal leader with 14, including six golds, three silvers and five bronze. It finished the 2018 Olympics in first place with 39 medals.