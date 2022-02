Sweden's Nils van der Poel skates to win the gold medal and set a new world record during the men's speed skating 10,000-meter race in the National Speed Skating Oval at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Sweden's Nils van der Poel broke his own world record in the men's 10,000-meter speed skating event Friday, finishing in 12:32.95 and taking home his second gold medal of the Winter Games. "Technically, I didn't have my best race, but physically, I am in great shape," the 25-year-old said afterward. "I didn't want to risk going too hard too early," van der Poel said. "With five laps to go, I felt like the world record was in reach, so I just went for that." Advertisement

The previous Olympic record was 12:39.77, so van der Poel beat it by nearly seven seconds.

Dutch skater Patrick Roest took the silver. "It means a lot," Roest said. "I had a better chance in the 5,000m, where I got silver. It's a good feeling to be back on the podium in not my best distance."

Italy's Davide Ghiotto won the bronze, his first Olympic medal.

Van der Poel also took gold in the 5,000-meter event earlier this week. One year ago, he won the world championship in that distance, as well as the 10,000-meter race.