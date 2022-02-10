Shaun White finishes off halfpipe podium in last Olympics; Ayumu Hirano wins gold

American Shaun White walks off the podium following the victory ceremony for men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 14, 2018. On Friday, he competed in his final Olympics, finishing fourth in Beijing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Snowboard legend Shaun White finished his Olympic career in Beijing on Friday just off the men's halfpipe podium as Japan's Ayumu Hirano takes the gold. The three-time Olympic gold medalist, who announced last week his intentions to retire after the Games, ended his historic Olympic career with a fourth-place finish following three turns down the 220-meter Secret Garden Olympic Halfpipe. Advertisement

White, 35, scored a decent 72.00 on his first run that included a frontside 1440 but he landed poorly off a 1080 about halfway through.

He improved on his second run with an 85.00 that included a double McTwist 1260 and a frontside 1260 that momentarily put him in medal contention.

For his third run of the day -- and his last in the Olympics -- White pulled off a massive 1440. He then pulled off another, but couldn't stick the landing.

From the bottom of the pipe, White stood as journalists, his competitors and the few spectators permitted to be present for the historic moment began to applaud his lauded Olympic career, and he took off his hamlet and waved.

White has performed in every Winter Olympics since 2006, winning gold in all but the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, when he finished fourth.

"It's done and I'm so relieved," an emotional White told the media following the competition.

He said he would have liked to have medaled but that he was proud of his career.

"I'm leaving behind a lifetime and a career in this sport and a legacy, " he said, adding that he tried to "squeeze every little moment out of this process."

"I can't wait for what's next," he said.

Twice a silver medalist, Hirano took gold in the event Friday while making history in the process by landing the first-ever triple cork in the Olympics.

The 23-year-old pulled the move off during his full run, performing the 1440 variation, which means four full rotations and three off-axis flips.

The run was strong but he netter a 33.75 due to a fall.

On his second turn, he pulled off the triple cork for a second time on a clean run for which the judges gave him a 91.75 that put him in second place behind James Scotty of Australia who was sitting in gold until Hirano took the final run,

As the last athlete to go down the pipe, Hirano performed a sublime assortment of big air tricks among which was a third triple cork. And the judges scored him a massive 96 and the gold medal, the first-ever in snowboarding by Japan.

Scotty now adds a silver to the bronze he won four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Winning bronze was Switzerland's Jan Scherrer who was competing in his third Olympic Games.

