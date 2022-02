Norway's Therese Johaug celebrates with her bronze medal during the victory ceremony for ladies' cross country skiing 10km classic at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 13, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. On Thursday in Beijing, she won the gold medal in the same event. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Norway's cross-country skier Therese Johaug is twice golden in Beijing. The 26-year-old three-time Olympian won the women's 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) classic on Thursday, days after taking the Winter Games first gold medal in the women's skiathlon. Advertisement

On Thursday at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center, Johaug finished the course in a speedy 28 minutes 6.3 seconds, winning the gold medal by four tenths of a second faster than Finland's Kerttu Niskanen.

The hardware adds to Johaug's impressive collection that includes an Olympic gold medal in the 4x5 kilometer (3.1 miles) relay from the 2010 Vancouver, Canada, Games; a silver medal in the 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) mass start freestyle and a bronze medal in the 10-km classic, both won during Russia's Sochi Games in 2014.

Taking the bronze with a time of 28 minutes 37.8 seconds was Krista Parmakoski, also of Finland.

With Johaug's victory, Norway sits a top the medal count with five gold, tied with Germany.

