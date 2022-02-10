Trending
Sports News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 1:46 AM / Updated at 1:58 AM

Nathan Chen captures men's figure skating gold

By Darryl Coote
Nathan Chen of the United States reacts after a nearly flawless performance in the men's single figure skating final in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday. Nathan Chen won the gold medal, Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, the silver medal and Shoma Uno of Japan, the bronze medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Nathan Chen of the United States has captured gold in men's figure skating with a phenomenal free skate Thursday in Beijing.

The dazzling performance from the three-time world champion at the Capital Indoor Stadium solidifies his place in figure skating history and turns the page on his disappointing fifth-place finish four years ago when he was the favorite to win in Pyeongchang.

In 2018, Chen missed the podium despite finishing first in the men's free skate due to a poor 17th place finish in the short program.

In Beijing, Chen again entered as the man to beat but was near flawless en route to his first gold medal and Team USA's third in these Olympics.

Chen on Thursday scored a phenomenal 218.63 for his free skate to an Elton John medley of "Rocket Man," "Goodby Yellow Brick Road" and "Bennie and the Jets" that included five quads.

Combined with this record-setting 113.97 short program, Chen scored 332.60 to secure the gold by more than 20 points.

Following the event, Chen said he had "a blast" on the rink.

"It's just a world wind, everything is happening so fast," he told NBC about what he was felling after winning gold. "Overall, [I'm] just so happy."

He is the seventh American man to win the top prize and the first since 2010.

It is also his second medal of the Beijing Games after winning a sliver earlier in the team event. He also won a bronze in the team event in 2018.

Yuma Kagiyama of Japan won silver with a score of 310.05 and fellow countryman Shoma Uno won the bronze with a total of 293.

The reigning two-time gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu missed the podium by 10 points. He scored a strong 188.06 for his free skate Thursday despite two falls but an eighth-place 95.15 during his short program prevented him from edging out his country men for a medal.

"I honestly left everything out there," Hanyu told the press following the event. "I have nothing left to give. I was at top gear from the start ... I went for it, and it's something I'll cherish forever."

