Gold medalists Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany celebrate during the medal ceremony for luge team relay at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea on February 16, 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Germany continued its dominance of luge at the Winter Games on Thursday, taking home gold in the mixed team relay competition and marking the third straight Olympics that the country has won the event. Austria's team took the silver and Latvia won the bronze. Advertisement

The German team consisted of four athletes who previously won gold medals in Beijing: Olympic icon Natalie Geisenberger and Johannes Ludwig, along with Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, known as 'the Tobys."

6 #Gold medals 1 #Bronze medal Natalie Geisenberger is now officially the most decorated #Luge athlete of all time! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/qzk6v8cb80— Olympics (@Olympics) February 10, 2022

It was the sixth gold Olympic medal for Geisenberger, now the most decorated luge competitor in history.

The quartet added to the golds already won in Beijing for their respective events: men's singles, women's singles and doubles.

The Germans who won Thursday are the same group that won gold at the 2018 Winter Games. And, three of the four were on the team that struck gold for the same event in 2014.

