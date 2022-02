Germany's Vinzenz Geiger, who won the gold in Wednesday's Nordic combined, is shown at the 2016 FIS World Cup Nordic combined in Ramsau, Austria. Photo by Ailura/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United States came up empty with no medalists in the normal hill 10-kilometer Nordic combined skiing event Wednesday. It's the only Winter Olympics event in which just men compete. The gold went to Germany's Vinzenz Geiger, the silver to Norway's Joergen Graabak and the bronze to Austria's Lukas Greiderer. Advertisement

Geiger won the gold after getting off to a less than spectacular start in the ski jumping, finishing 11th. But he came back to win first place in the cross-country ski race to capture the combined event.

The Nordic combined was an original winter olympics competition, beginning in 1924. The event combines two different sports into one event.

The Nordic combined consists of a ski jumping competition and a cross-country ski race, and there are three Nordic combined events -- individual normal hill, individual large hill and the team event.

The large hill and team events are scheduled Feb. 15 and 17.

Historically, Norway dominates Nordic combined Winter Olympics competition. Going into the Games, Norway held 31 medals in this event, including 13 gold.