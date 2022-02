1/7

Daeheon Hwang, of South Korea raises his national flag after winning the gold medal in the Men's 1,500-meter short-track speed skating final in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea, the dominant force in Olympic short-track speed skating, ended its medal drought in Beijing as Daeheon Hwang struck gold Wednesday in the men's 1,500-meter short track speed skating event. Hwang, 22, edged out Canada's Steven Dubois with a time of 2:09.219. The Canadian clocked in at 2:09.254 for the silver and Russia's Semen Elistratov got the bronze (2:09.267). Hwang also won a silver medal for the 500-meter event in the 2018 Winter Games. Advertisement

"I can't find words for my feeling right now," Hwang said after the race. "It was the most intense race ever. I am really proud of myself, accomplishing gold in such a race. I am especially proud for being able to add another medal for my country. What a beautiful day."

South Korea, the favored team in the event coming into Beijing, has been the most successful country in Olympic short-track history but struggled until Wednesday. Since short-track made its Olympic debut 30 years ago, South Korea has racked up 25 gold medals and 49 medals overall.

On Monday, China took the gold and silver in the men's 1,000-meter short-track speed skating event.

