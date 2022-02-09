Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 12:09 AM

Colby Stevenson wins silver in men's freeski big air for Team USA

By Darryl Coote
Colby Stevenson wins silver in men's freeski big air for Team USA

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- American Colby Stevenson has won the men's freeski big air medal on Wednesday at the Beijing Olympics.

The Park City, Utah, resident won the hardware on his third and final run that saw him pull a massive switch 1800, meaning five full rotations, with a stale grab.

Advertisement

As his score of 91.25 appeared on the screen, Stevenson standing at the bottom of the track at Big Air Shougang nodded in approval.

"Let's go!" he said.

RELATED Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis wins record breaking gold medal in men's speed-skating

The 24-year-old performing at his first Olympics needed a big score on his third run to be in at least medal contention after crashing on his first jump.

His second run saw him earn a 91.75 for a complex triple 1620. With his second and third run, Stevenson achieved a combined score of 183.00.

RELATED Norway's Johannes Klaebo wins 2nd straight Olympic gold in cross-country sprint

In freeski big air, athletes are given three jumps with the best two combined to make a final score.

Norway's Birk Rudd, however, didn't require his third run as he won gold on his first two.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Norwegian had scored a massive 95.75 for a switch triple cork 1980 on his first trip down the track and a 92 on his second for an 1800.

RELATED Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

For his third, Rudd with the top spot on the podium already sealed he took a Norwegian flag with him that he unfurled at the bottom of the track after performing an unnecessary but solid 1440.

The bronze went to Sweden's Henrik Harlaut who scored a strong 181.

Americans Alexander Hall and Mac Forehand finished eighth and 11th, respectively.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's skiing

China's gold medalist Eileen Gu smiles during the victory ceremony for the Olympic freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Shougang venue of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 8. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge returns to Patriots as offensive assistant
NFL // 1 hour ago
Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge returns to Patriots as offensive assistant
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who was fired after just two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, has returned to the Patriots organization as an offensive assistant.
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
NBA // 2 hours ago
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans acquired veteran guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade Tuesday, the teams announced.
Tennessee Titans extend head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson
NFL // 4 hours ago
Tennessee Titans extend head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans extended the contracts of head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, the team announced.
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
NBA // 4 hours ago
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings agreed on a six-player trade that includes All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis and rising star Tyrese Haliburton on Tuesday.
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery
NBA // 5 hours ago
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of the season due to a left wrist injury, the team announced.
Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis wins record breaking gold medal in men's speed-skating
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis wins record breaking gold medal in men's speed-skating
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis won the gold metal Tuesday in men's 1500m speed-skating after beating Thomas Krol who broke a 20-year-old Olympic record.
With 5th gold, Natalie Geisenberger cements status as best luger in Olympic history
Sports News // 12 hours ago
With 5th gold, Natalie Geisenberger cements status as best luger in Olympic history
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Germany's Natalie Geisenberger cemented her status as the most successful luger in Olympic history Tuesday after winning her third Winter Games medal in the women's singles competition.
Norway's Johannes Klaebo wins 2nd straight Olympic gold in cross-country sprint
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Norway's Johannes Klaebo wins 2nd straight Olympic gold in cross-country sprint
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Johannes Klaebo of Norway on Tuesday won his second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men's cross country skiing sprint competition with a time of 2:58:06.
Super Bowl: Injured Bengals TE Uzomah says he'll play, Rams TE Higbee in limbo
NFL // 14 hours ago
Super Bowl: Injured Bengals TE Uzomah says he'll play, Rams TE Higbee in limbo
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals provided injury updates for their respective tight ends on the first day of Super Bowl week. The Bengals' C.J. Uzomah said he will play, while Tyler Higbee is day-to-day.
Jessie Diggins takes Team USA's first-ever sprint medal in cross-country skiing
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Jessie Diggins takes Team USA's first-ever sprint medal in cross-country skiing
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Jessie Diggins of Minnesota on Tuesday won Team USA's first-ever sprint medal in cross-country skiing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada downs USA 4-2 in women's Olympic hockey
Canada downs USA 4-2 in women's Olympic hockey
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement