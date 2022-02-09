Trending
Feb. 9, 2022 / 4:51 AM

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis wins her elusive gold medal and USA's first of Beijing

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis won Team USA's first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday in women's snowboard cross.

The 36-year-old Connecticut native won her illusive gold medal after leading the pack of four snowboarders right from the start of the race at Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium and didn't look back, leaving the rest to fight for silver.

When she crossed the finish line, Jacobellis was all smiles as after more than 15 years of chasing it, victory was hers.

Though the most decorated athlete in her sport, Jacobellis had yet to win gold at the Olympics after having let it slip away at the Torino Games in 2006.

Jacobellis in 2006 was headed to all but assured victory during the women's snowboard cross finals when she tried to pull a trick off the last jump, causing her to lose balance and she tumbled to the snow, allowing Tanja Frieden of Switzerland to capture the gold and her the silver.

That medal remained her only Olympic hardware in her expansive trophy case despite three more showings in the Games.

But now all that has been put behind her as Jacobellis has finally captured her gold.

The silver medal in the event went to Chloe Trespeuch of France and the bronze to Meryeta Odine of Canada.

