Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States stands on the podium after the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI . | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- American snowboarder Chloe Kim made Olympic history Thursday when she successfully defended her gold medal in the women's snowboard halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Kim, 21, effectively won the event after her first run that included a pair of massive 1080s. The score of 94.00 in that initial run was never threatened by the other competitors. Advertisement

Spain's Queralt Castellet took the silver and Japan's Tomita Sena the bronze.

"It feels so unreal," Kim told the press following the competition. "I worked so hard for four years to get here and do this again."

She added that she had "a really tough practice, so it was a lot of mental challenges for me this morning. I'm just really proud of myself for going out there and trying despite all the mental battles I had this morning."

Among the 12 snowboarders to qualify for the finals, Kim was the last take to the course for her first run -- which was all she needed.

The Korean American laid down an impressive course, pulling off a 900 as well as a front and a backside 1080, meaning three full rotations.

As she finished the course, Kim collapsed to her knees in tears.

"Oh my God," she said between gasping for air.

History maker. Chloe Kim is the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic #Snowboard Halfpipe golds. #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/0vtvo0NnHh— Olympics (@Olympics) February 10, 2022

From left to right, silver medalist Queralt Castellet of Spain, gold medalist Chloe Kim of the USA and bronze medalist Sena Tomita of Japan stand on the podium with their national flags after the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 10. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo