Feb. 9, 2022 / 10:35 PM / Updated at 11:02 PM

Chloe Kim wins back-to-back Olympic halfpipe golds

By Darryl Coote
Chloe Kim of the United States competes in the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe qualifications at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Wednesday. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Chloe Kim is a two-time Olympic champion.

The American snowboarder exploded onto the world stage four years ago during the last Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, when she captured the gold medal in the women's halfpipe as a 17-year-old.

In Beijing on Thursday at the Secret Garden Olympic halfpipe, the now 21-year-old came to defend her title.

Among the 12 snowboarders to qualify for the finals, Chloe was the last take to the course for her first run -- which was all she needed.

The Korean American laid down an impressive course, ridding goofy and pulling off a 900 as well as a front and a backside 1080, meaning three full rotations.

As she finished the course, Kim collapsed to her knees in tears.

"Oh my god," she said between gasping for air.

The score of 94 that she put up with her initial run would not only stand as the riders would each go down the halfpipe two more times, but none would come close to even threaten it.

Following her second run that ended with a fall, Kim embraced her friend Eileen Gu of China in the stands, prior to returning to the course for her third run, which proved to be as unnecessary as her second. Gu had won the women's freeski big air gold two days prior.

With the win, Kim becomes the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in snowboard halfpipe. It is also the United States' second gold medal of Beijing with the other coming from Lindsey Jacobellis a day prior in snowboard cross.

"It feels so unreal," she told the press following the competition. "I worked so hard for four years to get here and do this again."

"I'm just so proud of myself and I'm so grateful for everyone that supported me, even when I decided to take time off to go to school. I mean, it's just meant the world," she said. "I really think if it weren't for everyone supporting me, I wouldn't be here with another gold medal."

With gold all-but assured following Kim's first run, the remaining 11 snowboarders were left to compete for silver, which would be snagged by Queralt Castellet of Spain on her second run.

It is the five-time Olympian's first medal at the Games, and was earned with a strong 90.25 score that was two points higher than Japan's Sena Tomita's 88.25 that netted her the bronze.

