Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning gold medals for Luge Doubles at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 16, 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Germany on Wednesday continued its Olympic dominance in the luge doubles, winning gold and silver medals at the Winter Games. The duo of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, both 34, took gold after with a time of 1:56.554, edging out their German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken by 0.099 seconds. Advertisement

Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria won the bronze, 0.511 second off the winning time.

For Wendl and Arlt, it was their third consecutive gold medal in the event and fifth Olympic gold overall. The pair, known as "The Tobys," have competed together since age 13 and were favored in the event coming into Beijing.

Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander placed 11th for the United States in their Olympic debut. They were surprise qualifiers for the Beijing Games, getting the berth after the top American doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman faltered late in the World Cup season and opening the door for the newcomers.

Luge made its Olympic debut in 1964.

