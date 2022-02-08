Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis wins record breaking gold medal in men's speed-skating

1/5

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after setting a new Olympic Record and winning gold in the Men's 1500m Speed Skating event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis won the gold metal Tuesday in men's 1500m speed-skating after beating Thomas Krol, also of the Netherlands, who broke a 20-year-old Olympic record. "This is just insane. Just incredible. I am super proud," Nuis said in a statement on the win. Advertisement

U.S. skater Derek Parra set the previous Olympic record of 1:43.95 in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Krol clocked in at 1.43.55, beating that record in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, but Nuis stormed to the finish line at 1:43.21, some .34 seconds faster than Krol.

Republic of Korea's Kim Minseok, whose time was 1:44.24, and also finished third in the event four years ago, won another bronze medal.

Nuis also won the gold metal for the 1500m in the last Winter Olympic Games held in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which makes him the first back-to-back 1500m champion since Johann Olav Koss, who won in Albertville, France, in 1992 and Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994.

Nuis also won Olympic gold in 1000m speedskating in 2018, and won the World Cup in 1000m and 1500m speedskating the previous year.

"This time my pathway to the Olympics was completely different compared to four years ago," Nuis said in a statement. "Back then I won the world title in the year leading up the Games and I just had to repeat that result at the 2018 Olympics."

"But the past four years I wasn't as consistent as I was back then," he added. "It's just nice to pull it off when it matters most."