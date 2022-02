1/3

The medalists in men's super-G (L-R) American Ryan Cochran-Siegle who took silver, Matthias Mayer of Austria with gold and Aamodt Aleksander Kilde of Norway with bronze pose with their medals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Matthias Mayer made Olympic history on Tuesday, becoming the first man to win alpine skiing gold in three Olympics as he took first place in the men's super-G event in Beijing with American Ryan Cochran-Siegle taking silver. The 31-year-old Austrian took the top spot on the podium with a time of 1 minute 19.94 seconds down the giant slalom course known as The Rock at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center. Advertisement

It is his third gold medal after placing first in the super-G in Pyeongchang in 2018 and first in the downhill at Sochi in 2014. He also won bronze earlier this week in the downhill.

Cochran-Siegle, who makes his second appearance at the Olympics, picked up the silver medal by skiing a time of 1 minute 19.98 seconds, just four hundredths of a second slower than Mayer.

His second-place finish, however, comes 50 years after his mother, Barbara Ann, won gold in slalom at Sapporo in 1972.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won bronze with a time of 1 minute 20.36 seconds.

Of the 47 competitors, 34 finished the race.

Travis Ganong finished 12th, River Radamus finished 15th and Bryce Bennett finished 17th, all of whom ski for Team USA.

