Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Johannes Klaebo of Norway on Tuesday won his second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men's cross-country skiing sprint competition with a time of 2:58:06. Italy's Federico Pellegrino took the silver and Alexander Terentev of Russia the bronze. Advertisement

Klaebo, 25, now has won four Olympic golds in total, with three coming in the 2018 Winter Games.

He also six gold medals from cross-country World Championships in 2019 and 2021.

In 2020, Klaebo's training was interrupted after breaking a bone in his finger.

On Tuesday, Vermont native Benjamin Ogden was the top American finisher, coming in 12th place after the semifinals.