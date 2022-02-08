Trending
Feb. 8, 2022

Jessie Diggins takes Team USA's first-ever sprint medal in cross-country skiing

By Rich Klein
1/2
Jessie Diggins won the first medal in history for  U.S. women in the individual cross-country skiing sprint event at the Beijing Olympics. Photo from Jessica Diggins' official Twitter account

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- For the second straight Olympics, Minnesota native Jessie Diggins has made history.

On Tuesday, she became the first American to win a medal -- the bronze -- in the cross-country skiing individual sprint event that was won by Sweden's Jonnna Sundling, who finished in 3:09.68.

Sundling's teammate, Maja Dahiqvist took the silver in 3:12:56 and Diggins finished in 3:12.84.

Diggins, 30, will get another Olympic medal shot next week in the team sprint event.

In the quarterfinals, Diggins posted the second-fastest time in her heat at 3:16.30 seconds.

Diggins also helped the U.S. win Olympic gold for the team freestyle event in 2018.

In an interview with USA Today earlier this month, Diggins said, "When the gun goes off, I've done this hundreds of times. My body knows what to do. I've already prepared, I've visualized.

"I have all of my goals. I know exactly how I want to ski that course. And so being kind of light and letting things kind of flow - that's just what gets me in the right headspace."

In March 2021, Diggins became the first American woman to win the cross country world championship.

Aside from her fame as a world champion skier, Diggins is also known for her 2020 book called "Brave Enough" about her struggles with eating disorder and how she overcame them. She also has a blog called "You Can Do Hard Things."

