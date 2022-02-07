Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 12:28 AM

U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID-19

By Allen Cone
Beijing Olympics: figure skating
Kamila Valieva performs a spin during the Women's Single Figure Skating Short Program competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 6, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tested positive Sunday for COVID-19 and his status for Tuesday's competition is uncertain, U.S. Figure Skating announced.

"Under the guidance of the USOPC medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status," the national governing body said in a statement released Monday from Beijing and obtained by USA Today and NBC Sports. "If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men's short program, which begins Tuesday morning Beijing time. At this time, we ask you respect his privacy as we await the results."

On Sunday morning Beijing time, Zhou, 21, skated the long program for the United States, placing third of five skaters. The Americans won the silver medal Monday behind Russia.

Athletes who test positive for the coronavirus have been forced to quarantine in hotels.

Beijing has imposed a "closed-loop" system with 60,000 competitors, journalists and other officials cut off from the rest of China, and tested regularly.

Nathan Chen and Jason Brown are the other American men in the field.

Australian curler competes after testing positive U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games

