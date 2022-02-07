U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID-19

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tested positive Sunday for COVID-19 and his status for Tuesday's competition is uncertain, U.S. Figure Skating announced.
"Under the guidance of the USOPC medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status," the national governing body said in a statement released Monday from Beijing and obtained by USA Today and NBC Sports. "If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men's short program, which begins Tuesday morning Beijing time. At this time, we ask you respect his privacy as we await the results."