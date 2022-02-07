Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 2:40 AM

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States emerges from a cloud of snow after crashing out of the course during the first heat of the women's giant slalom at the at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified from women's giant slalom medal contention in Beijing on Monday as she missed a gate early in her run.

The 26-year-old Colorado native was a favorite in the race as its returning champion, but her goal of becoming the first American alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals was dashed early Monday with a speed wobble of a ski.

Advertisement

Shiffrin got off to a fast start on the Ice River course, and was rounding the first few gates well until her skies started to skid from under her less than a dozen seconds in, causing her to miss an early gate on the sixth turn.

"The day was finished basically before it had even started," she said, calling the spill a "huge disappointment."

RELATED Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle gold

Shiffrin said her fall will raise a lot of questions about what went wrong this ski season, including a back injury that kept her from training.

She was also sidelined from the slopes by a 10-day quarantine requirement by Chinese authorities prior to the Games.

Advertisement

Ultimately, she said, it was just one bad turn.

RELATED USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia

"We can go to a lot of different places in the season where we can put blame but the easiest thing to say is that I skied a couple of good turns and I skied one turn a bit wrong and I really paid the hardest consequence for that," she said.

"I won't ever get over this. I have never got over any [disappointment in big races]," she said. "That heartbreak never goes away and I think that's what drives me to keep working. Sometimes they still do happen and unfortunately it happened today."

With Shiffrin out, there will be a new champion upon the women's giant slalom podium.

RELATED Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing

However, she still has a chance to capture gold during this Olympics as there are four more alpine skiing events to go.

Beijing Olympics: Freestyle skiing

Silver medalist Jaelin Kauf of the United States stands on the podium after the finals of the Women's Moguls Freestyle Skiing competition during the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Sunday. Jakara Anthony of Australia won the gold medal and Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia took the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle gold
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle gold
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Canada's Max Parrot won gold in snowboard slopestyle Monday at the Beijing Olympics while the event's defending champion, American Red Gerard, failed to podium.
Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins gold in men's downhill
Sports News // 12 minutes ago
Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins gold in men's downhill
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Beat Feuz won the Olympic men's downhill gold medal on Monday in Beijing by a tenth of a second.
USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
Sports News // 3 hours ago
USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA clinched the silver medal in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympic Games on strong performances from ice dancing pair Madison Chock and Bates Evan on Monday.
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who disappeared from the public eye after making sexual assault allegations against a Communist Party official, met IOC chief Thomas Bach over the weekend, a statement said Monday.
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. bobsledding star Elana Meyers Taylor, the lone woman to win three Olympic bobsled medals for the Americans, said Saturday she recorded two negative COVID-19 tests and was cleared to compete at the Winter Games.
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Sports News // 1 day ago
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Irene Schouten of the Netherlands broke an Olympic record that stood for two decades to win the gold medal in the women's 3000m speedskating event Saturday at the Winter Games in Beijing.
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Sports News // 1 day ago
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Sweden's Walter Wallberg turned in the biggest run of his career to upset defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada in Saturday's men's moguls final at the Winter Games in Beijing.
U.S. women's hockey team dominates ROC for 2-0 start in Beijing
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. women's hockey team dominates ROC for 2-0 start in Beijing
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The United States women's hockey team improved to 2-0 at the Winter Games in Beijing with a dominant 5-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday.
China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin
Sports News // 1 day ago
China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- China captured its first gold of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday as the 2022 Winter Games kicked off its first full day of medal events.
American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games
Sports News // 1 day ago
American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- American snowboarding star and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White confirmed Saturday that he will retire after the Beijing Games.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Olympics legend Picabo Street on pandemic Games: 'Adversity makes heroes'
Olympics legend Picabo Street on pandemic Games: 'Adversity makes heroes'
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement