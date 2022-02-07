Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom

1/3

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States emerges from a cloud of snow after crashing out of the course during the first heat of the women's giant slalom at the at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified from women's giant slalom medal contention in Beijing on Monday as she missed a gate early in her run. The 26-year-old Colorado native was a favorite in the race as its returning champion, but her goal of becoming the first American alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals was dashed early Monday with a speed wobble of a ski. Advertisement

Shiffrin got off to a fast start on the Ice River course, and was rounding the first few gates well until her skies started to skid from under her less than a dozen seconds in, causing her to miss an early gate on the sixth turn.

"The day was finished basically before it had even started," she said, calling the spill a "huge disappointment."

Shiffrin said her fall will raise a lot of questions about what went wrong this ski season, including a back injury that kept her from training.

She was also sidelined from the slopes by a 10-day quarantine requirement by Chinese authorities prior to the Games.

Advertisement

Ultimately, she said, it was just one bad turn.

"We can go to a lot of different places in the season where we can put blame but the easiest thing to say is that I skied a couple of good turns and I skied one turn a bit wrong and I really paid the hardest consequence for that," she said.

"I won't ever get over this. I have never got over any [disappointment in big races]," she said. "That heartbreak never goes away and I think that's what drives me to keep working. Sometimes they still do happen and unfortunately it happened today."

With Shiffrin out, there will be a new champion upon the women's giant slalom podium.

However, she still has a chance to capture gold during this Olympics as there are four more alpine skiing events to go.

Beijing Olympics: Freestyle skiing

Silver medalist Jaelin Kauf of the United States stands on the podium after the finals of the Women's Moguls Freestyle Skiing competition during the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Sunday. Jakara Anthony of Australia won the gold medal and Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia took the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo