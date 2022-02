Canada's Max Parrot completes a training run on the Snowboarding Slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Thursday. On Monday, he took home the gold medal in the event. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Canada's Max Parrot won gold in snowboard slopestyle Monday at the Beijing Olympics while the event's defending champion, American Red Gerard, failed to podium. Parrot, a cancer survivor, won the gold medal with a score of 90.96, more than a point over silver medalist 17-year-old Yiming Su of China. Advertisement

The 27-year-old Quebec native took the top spot and held onto it with his second of three runs that included huge jumps with a 1620 kicker.

Parrot won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics before missing the 2018-2019 season while undergoing treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma cancer.

In December of 2018, @TeamCanada's @MaxParrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Now cancer-free, he is the Olympic gold medalist in men's snowboard slopestyle. #WinterOlympicspic.twitter.com/jvcOw3disf pic.twitter.com/9HGsaCNnqZ— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Gerard, who was the man to top going into the competition, was sitting first after his opening round on Monday with a score of 83.25, but Canadian Mark McMorris bumped him off the podium into fourth place with a final run that scored an 88.53.

It is McMorris' third straight Olympic bronze medal.

American Sean Fitzsimons finished in 12th place with a score of 29.61 as he did not complete a run down the slope.

Scenes from Winter Olympics snowboarding slopestyle