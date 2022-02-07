Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 3:46 AM

Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins gold in men's downhill

By Darryl Coote
1/5
Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins gold in men's downhill
Beat Feuz of Switzerland flies over a jump to win the gold medal in the men's downhill at the at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Beat Feuz won the Olympic men's downhill gold medal on Monday in Beijing by a tenth of a second.

The 34-year-old secured the gold medal with a time of 1 minute 42.69 seconds at the National Alpine Center in Yanqing, earning him a gold medal to go with his Olympic silver from the super-G and his bronze from the downhill, both won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Advertisement

"A dream came true," he said following the race, China's Xinhua reported. "The Olympics are a big, big thing, and today, it worked for me. In [Pyeongchang] four years ago, I was second and third, but today, everything came together."

Feuz won gold by a hair over France's 41-year-old Johan Clarey who raced a time of 1 minute 42.79 seconds.

RELATED Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom

"I can't think of anything more beautiful than flying home with a gold medal around my neck," he said.

For Cleary, the silver medal is the first piece of hardware he has won during his four Olympic appearances.

"When I was going down, I knew I had made a good run, but you never know in downhill, sometimes you're fast and sometimes you're not -- you never know why, but today was fast," said Cleary after the race, CBC reported. "When you're a medalist at 20 or 41, it doesn't matter, it's an Olympic medal and that is a good feeling and memory."

Advertisement
RELATED Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle gold

Bronze went to Matthias Mayer of Austria, who was seeking his third Olympic gold after having won the top honor in downhill at the Sochi Games in 2014 and in the super-G at Pyeongchang in 2018.

Mayer appeared as if he was to take his third gold on Monday after scoring his 1 minute 42.85 seconds but was soon over taken by Feuz and Cleary.

Race favorite Aamodt Aleksander Kilde of Norway finished with a time of 1 minute 43.20 seconds for fifth behind Canadian Jack Crawford and his time of 1 minute 42.93.

RELATED USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia

Three Americans competed in the race with Ryan Cochran-Siegle finishing in 14th place followed by Bryce Bennett in 19th place and Travis Ganong in 20th.

Latest Headlines

Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle gold
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle gold
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Canada's Max Parrot won gold in snowboard slopestyle Monday at the Beijing Olympics while the event's defending champion, American Red Gerard, failed to podium.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified from women's giant slalom medal contention on Monday as she missed a gate early in her run.
USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
Sports News // 3 hours ago
USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA clinched the silver medal in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympic Games on strong performances from ice dancing pair Madison Chock and Bates Evan on Monday.
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who disappeared from the public eye after making sexual assault allegations against a Communist Party official, met IOC chief Thomas Bach over the weekend, a statement said Monday.
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. bobsledding star Elana Meyers Taylor, the lone woman to win three Olympic bobsled medals for the Americans, said Saturday she recorded two negative COVID-19 tests and was cleared to compete at the Winter Games.
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Sports News // 1 day ago
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Irene Schouten of the Netherlands broke an Olympic record that stood for two decades to win the gold medal in the women's 3000m speedskating event Saturday at the Winter Games in Beijing.
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Sports News // 1 day ago
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Sweden's Walter Wallberg turned in the biggest run of his career to upset defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada in Saturday's men's moguls final at the Winter Games in Beijing.
U.S. women's hockey team dominates ROC for 2-0 start in Beijing
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. women's hockey team dominates ROC for 2-0 start in Beijing
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The United States women's hockey team improved to 2-0 at the Winter Games in Beijing with a dominant 5-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday.
China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin
Sports News // 1 day ago
China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- China captured its first gold of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday as the 2022 Winter Games kicked off its first full day of medal events.
American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games
Sports News // 1 day ago
American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- American snowboarding star and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White confirmed Saturday that he will retire after the Beijing Games.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Olympics legend Picabo Street on pandemic Games: 'Adversity makes heroes'
Olympics legend Picabo Street on pandemic Games: 'Adversity makes heroes'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement