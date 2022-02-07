Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins gold in men's downhill

1/5

Beat Feuz of Switzerland flies over a jump to win the gold medal in the men's downhill at the at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Beat Feuz won the Olympic men's downhill gold medal on Monday in Beijing by a tenth of a second. The 34-year-old secured the gold medal with a time of 1 minute 42.69 seconds at the National Alpine Center in Yanqing, earning him a gold medal to go with his Olympic silver from the super-G and his bronze from the downhill, both won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Advertisement

"A dream came true," he said following the race, China's Xinhua reported. "The Olympics are a big, big thing, and today, it worked for me. In [Pyeongchang] four years ago, I was second and third, but today, everything came together."

Feuz won gold by a hair over France's 41-year-old Johan Clarey who raced a time of 1 minute 42.79 seconds.

"I can't think of anything more beautiful than flying home with a gold medal around my neck," he said.

For Cleary, the silver medal is the first piece of hardware he has won during his four Olympic appearances.

"When I was going down, I knew I had made a good run, but you never know in downhill, sometimes you're fast and sometimes you're not -- you never know why, but today was fast," said Cleary after the race, CBC reported. "When you're a medalist at 20 or 41, it doesn't matter, it's an Olympic medal and that is a good feeling and memory."

Bronze went to Matthias Mayer of Austria, who was seeking his third Olympic gold after having won the top honor in downhill at the Sochi Games in 2014 and in the super-G at Pyeongchang in 2018.

Mayer appeared as if he was to take his third gold on Monday after scoring his 1 minute 42.85 seconds but was soon over taken by Feuz and Cleary.

Race favorite Aamodt Aleksander Kilde of Norway finished with a time of 1 minute 43.20 seconds for fifth behind Canadian Jack Crawford and his time of 1 minute 42.93.

Three Americans competed in the race with Ryan Cochran-Siegle finishing in 14th place followed by Bryce Bennett in 19th place and Travis Ganong in 20th.