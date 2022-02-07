China takes gold, silver in men's 1,000-meter short track speed skating

1/5

Ren Ziwei (R) of China blocks Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary during the Men's 1,000-meter Short Track Speed Skating finals in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. Liu was penalized, losing his first-place finish. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- China's Ren Ziwei took the gold medal and teammate Li Wenlong won the silver in the men's 1,000-meter short-track speed skating event at the 2022 Winter Games. It was the first time in Olympic history that China won the gold in the event. Ziwei finished in 1:26.768 in an event that had Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu crossing the finish line first -- but Liu was penalized for an illegal lane change and that put him out of the medal hunt. The bronze was won by Liu's younger brother, Shaoang Liu. Advertisement

There were 11 penalties in all throughout the event.

Congratulations to Ren Ziwei (People's Republic of China), the new #ShortTrackSkating - Men's 1000m Olympic #Gold medal winner! His 2nd gold at #Beijing2022.#StrongerTogether— Olympics (@Olympics) February 7, 2022

This is the second gold of the Games for Ziwei, as he also claimed the top medal in the mixed team relay for People's Republic of China on Saturday.

American Andrew Heo finished third in his semifinal, and teammate Ryan Pivirotto's day ended early, as he fell forward after his skate dug into the ice at the start of his quarterfinal race.

