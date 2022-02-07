China takes gold, silver in men's 1,000-meter short track speed skating

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- China's Ren Ziwei took the gold medal and teammate Li Wenlong won the silver in the men's 1,000-meter short-track speed skating event at the 2022 Winter Games. It was the first time in Olympic history that China won the gold in the event.
Ziwei finished in 1:26.768 in an event that had Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu crossing the finish line first -- but Liu was penalized for an illegal lane change and that put him out of the medal hunt. The bronze was won by Liu's younger brother, Shaoang Liu.