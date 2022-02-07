Advertisement
Feb. 7, 2022 / 10:46 AM

China takes gold, silver in men's 1,000-meter short track speed skating

By Rich Klein
China takes gold, silver in men's 1,000-meter short track speed skating
Ren Ziwei (R) of China blocks Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary during the Men's 1,000-meter Short Track Speed Skating finals in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. Liu was penalized, losing his first-place finish. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- China's Ren Ziwei took the gold medal and teammate Li Wenlong won the silver in the men's 1,000-meter short-track speed skating event at the 2022 Winter Games. It was the first time in Olympic history that China won the gold in the event.

Ziwei finished in 1:26.768 in an event that had Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu crossing the finish line first -- but Liu was penalized for an illegal lane change and that put him out of the medal hunt. The bronze was won by Liu's younger brother, Shaoang Liu.

There were 11 penalties in all throughout the event.

This is the second gold of the Games for Ziwei, as he also claimed the top medal in the mixed team relay for People's Republic of China on Saturday.

American Andrew Heo finished third in his semifinal, and teammate Ryan Pivirotto's day ended early, as he fell forward after his skate dug into the ice at the start of his quarterfinal race.

Latest Headlines

Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
The latest medal count results from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Arianna Fontana defends title, takes gold in women's short track speed skating
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Arianna Fontana defends title, takes gold in women's short track speed skating
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Defending champion Arianna Fontana of Italy won the gold in the women's 500-meter short track speed skating event at the Beijing Olympics on Monday in a race that was restarted after she fell in the first lap.
Hector wins Olympic giant slalom, USA's O'Brien 'alert' after scary crash
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Hector wins Olympic giant slalom, USA's O'Brien 'alert' after scary crash
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Sweden's Sara Hector won gold, while Team USA skiers Nina O'Brien and Mikaela Shiffrin each were disqualified due to crashes in the women's giant slalom Monday at the 2022 Winter Games.
Messier, Early Voting and White Abarrio win weekend Kentucky Derby preps
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Messier, Early Voting and White Abarrio win weekend Kentucky Derby preps
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Messier, Early Voting and White Abarrio won Kentucky Derby prep races in California, New York and Florida in weekend action, while Hot Rod Charlie stormed to an easy victory in his first race in Dubai.
Saints star RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge
NFL // 3 hours ago
Saints star RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara was arrested over the weekend in Las Vegas and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department announced.
Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new coach
NFL // 4 hours ago
Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new coach
MIAMI, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will be the new coach of the Miami Dolphins, replacing fired coach Brian Flores.
Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle gold
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle gold
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Canada's Max Parrot won gold in snowboard slopestyle Monday at the Beijing Olympics while the event's defending champion, American Red Gerard, failed to podium.
Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins gold in men's downhill
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins gold in men's downhill
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Beat Feuz won the Olympic men's downhill gold medal on Monday in Beijing by a tenth of a second.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies from giant slalom
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified from women's giant slalom medal contention on Monday as she missed a gate early in her run.
USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
Sports News // 11 hours ago
USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA clinched the silver medal in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympic Games on strong performances from ice dancing pair Madison Chock and Bates Evan on Monday.
