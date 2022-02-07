Hector takes gold in women's alpine skiing giant slalom

1/5

Sweden's gold medalist Sara Hector smiles during the medals ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom race at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Sweden's Sara Hector won gold in the women's giant slalom on Monday at the Beijing Olympics by .028 second. Italy's Federica Brignone got the silver, while Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami took the bronze. Advertisement

"I'm so proud, I can't put it into words," the 29-year-old Hector said after the race. "I really tried to push it and give it all I got. It's just amazing." Her combined time was 1:55:69.

Hector, in her third appearance at the Winter Games, is the first Swedish woman to win gold in the event since Pernilla Wiberg won the event in 1992.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified from medal contention as she missed a gate early in her run.

The 26-year-old Colorado native was a favorite in the race as its returning champion, but her goal of becoming the first American alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals was dashed early Monday with a speed wobble of a ski.

Hector defeated Shiffrin in both runs at Courchevel in December 2021.

On her website, Hector says: "In my profession my intuition pretty much decides my destiny..every millisecond counts."