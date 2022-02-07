Advertisement
Feb. 7, 2022 / 8:31 AM

Hector takes gold in women's alpine skiing giant slalom

By Rich Klein
Sweden's gold medalist Sara Hector smiles during the medals ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom race at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Sweden's Sara Hector won gold in the women's giant slalom on Monday at the Beijing Olympics by .028 second.

Italy's Federica Brignone got the silver, while Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami took the bronze.

"I'm so proud, I can't put it into words," the 29-year-old Hector said after the race. "I really tried to push it and give it all I got. It's just amazing." Her combined time was 1:55:69.

Hector, in her third appearance at the Winter Games, is the first Swedish woman to win gold in the event since Pernilla Wiberg won the event in 1992.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified from medal contention as she missed a gate early in her run.

The 26-year-old Colorado native was a favorite in the race as its returning champion, but her goal of becoming the first American alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals was dashed early Monday with a speed wobble of a ski.

Hector defeated Shiffrin in both runs at Courchevel in December 2021.

On her website, Hector says: "In my profession my intuition pretty much decides my destiny..every millisecond counts."

