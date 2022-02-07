Trending
Feb. 7, 2022 / 11:08 PM

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman undergoes hand surgery

By Connor Grott
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman undergoes hand surgery
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, shown May 18, 2018, had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand. He is targeting a return for International Fight Week this summer. File Photo by Mario Ruiz/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, it was announced Monday.

Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA, confirmed the hand procedure to ESPN, though he didn't reveal which hand Usman had surgery on. UFC President Dana White later shared gruesome photos of the operation on social media.

Abdelaziz said Usman is currently targeting a return for International Fight Week, the UFC's huge annual summer celebration in Las Vegas. UFC 276, which is the culmination of this year's festivities, is scheduled to take place July 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

White previously said that Usman's next title defense likely will come against Leon Edwards, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in June. ESPN lists Usman as the top pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world.

Usman (20-1), a native of Nigeria who grew up in Texas, has won 15 consecutive fights, just one shy of the UFC record held by former middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

The 34-year-old Usman is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November.

Usman has been UFC's welterweight champion for the past three years. He has successfully defended his belt five times since defeating Tyron Woodley for the 170-pound crown at UFC 235 in March 2019.

