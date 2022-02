Corinne Stoddard, of Team USA crashes into the wall as Arianna Fontana (3) of Italy and Yuting Zhang (45) of China pull ahead during the Women's 500m Short Track Speed Skating heats at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Defending champion Arianna Fontana of Italy won the gold in the women's 500-meter short track speed skating event at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, in a race that was restarted after the veteran Olympic champion fell during the first lap. It was her 10th Olympic medal of her career and the second in the 2022 Winter Games, making her the most decorated short skater in Olympic history. Advertisement

Fontana, who finished in 42.48, overtook Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (42.57) , who won the silver after breaking an Olympic record on Saturday with a time of 42.37. Kim Boutin of Canada got the bronze.

History! Arianna Fontana wins #Gold in #ShortTrackSkating - Women's 500m, her 10th Olympic medal to tie Stefania Belmondo as the most decorated Italian female Olympian in history!#Beijing2022 | #StrongerTogether | @ItaliaTeam_It | @AryFonta— Olympics (@Olympics) February 7, 2022

On Saturday, the 31-year-old became the all-time leader in short track medals after the mixed team relay.

In 2018, she won three medals at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. She made her Olympic debut at Torino 2006, winning bronze in the 3000m relay and becoming the youngest Italian to win a medal at a Winter Games at age 16.

"When I set a goal, I'll do everything in my power to reach that goal," Fontana said in an interview for an official 2022 Olympics profile posted to YouTube on Feb. 2.