Sports News
Feb. 5, 2022 / 11:28 AM

China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin

By Connor Grott
China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin
The Chinese Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Relay team holds up Bing Dwen Dwen mascots as they celebrate the first gold medal in the new event Saturday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- China captured its first gold of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday as the 2022 Winter Games kicked off its first full day of medal events.

China emerged victorious in short track speedskating's mixed team relay in the event's Olympic debut. Wu Dajing edged Italy's Pietro Sighel by .016 seconds to earn gold. Hungary claimed the bronze medal.

Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin and Ren Ziwei joined Wu for the historic win.

Arianna Fontana of Italy made history with her silver medal in the relay event. It was her ninth medal, breaking a tie with Apolo Ohno and Viktor An for most career medals.

RELATED American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games

Fontana, who was already the most decorated female short track skater, also became the first skater to win short track medals at five Olympics.

In the men's moguls final, Walter Wallberg of Sweden upset defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada to capture the gold medal.

Wallberg finished with a score of 83.23 to edge Kingsbury, whose nickname is the "King of Moguls." Japan's Ikuma Horishima took home the bronze.

RELATED Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Meanwhile, Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj soared to gold in women's ski jumping. She covered 100 meters and had 121 points on the final jump to beat out Katharina Althaus of Germany, who won silver for the second straight Olympics.

Nika Kriznar of Slovenia captured bronze in the event.

In the first biathlon race of the Beijing Games, Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway edged France's Quentin Fillon Maillet and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team for the gold medal.

RELATED Google Doodle marks start of 2022 Winter Olympics

Norway, which entered the 4x6km mixed relay as the World Cup leader, also received strong performances from Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and Tarjei Boe in the win after a sluggish effort by Tiril Eckhoff in the early parts of the race.

In the women's 3000m speed skating event, Irene Schouten of the Netherlands set an Olympic record to capture gold. Schouten finished the race in 3:56.93 to break the previous record time of 3:57.30 set back in 2002.

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida finished second with a time of 3:58.06 to take home the silver medal. Canada's Isabelle Weidemann won bronze with her time of 3:58.64.

Meanwhile, Team USA's women's hockey team earned its second preliminary round victory in Beijing with a dominant 5-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee team.

The U.S. will face Switzerland next, followed by Canada to close the preliminary stage.

The first gold medal of the Beijing Games came in the cross-country skiathlon. Norway's Therese Johaug claimed gold in the women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon with a time of 44:13.7, edging Natalia Nepryaeva of the Russian team (44:43.9). Austria's Teresa Stadlober (44:44.2) earned bronze.

After the first full day of action in Beijing, Norway and Slovenia led the medal count. Norway claimed two golds, while Slovenia had a gold and bronze. Italy, Canada and the ROC also earned two medals each, but those countries failed to capture gold to begin the competition.

The U.S. has yet to medal in any event at this month's Games in Beijing.

Beijing Olympics: Women's 3000m speed skate

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands competes in the Women's 3000m Speedskating event at the National Speed Skating Oval at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 5, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

