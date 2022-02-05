Advertisement
Feb. 5, 2022 / 12:05 PM

U.S. women's hockey team dominates ROC for 2-0 start in Beijing

By Connor Grott
Team USA defender Savannah Harmon (15) is congratulated by teammates after a goal during their women's preliminary round Group A ice hockey match Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Center at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The United States women's hockey team improved to 2-0 at the Winter Games in Beijing with a dominant 5-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday.

U.S. defender Savannah Harmon recorded a goal and two assists for the Americans, while forward Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist in the victory. Knight, who now has 20 career points, moved past Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato for fourth on the career Olympic scoring list for the U.S.

Knight is just three points behind Katie King for third on the all-time list.

The Americans, who were playing without star forward Brianna Decker (leg injury) for the first time in the tournament, will face Switzerland on Sunday before their showdown with archrival Canada on Tuesday.

RELATED China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin

For the second consecutive game, the U.S. held a significant shot advantage over its opponent. The Americans outshot the ROC by a 62-12 margin, and they have now outshot their opponents 114-24.

The U.S. broke through 12:29 into the game when Knight sent a pass to Harmon for a 1-0 lead. Knight's goal 8:51 into the second period, which came on a deflected point shot from Harmon, gave Team USA a 2-0 lead.

"Whenever you can make it messy in front, put pucks on net, you get an opportunity to score," Knight said. "We're not getting the puck like that we'd like, but you have to just keep shooting."

The Americans opened the flood gates with three goals in a span of about five minutes in the third period. Grace Zumwinkle, Jesse Compher and Alex Carpenter each scored at even strength to clinch the 5-0 win.

"We were working well as a team, but it didn't really come until the third period," Compher said.

RELATED Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games

The U.S. and Canada are now both 2-0 in their group, but Canada has a plus-21 goal differential to the Americans' plus-8.

Beijing Olympics: Women's ice hockey: USA vs. ROC

Caroline Harvey (4) competes with Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva (26) for the puck during their Women's preliminary round Group A Ice Hockey match at the Wukesong sports center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 5, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

