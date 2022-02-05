U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, shown at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, has captured two silver medals and a bronze in her Olympic career. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- United States bobsledding star Elana Meyers Taylor, the lone woman to win three Olympic bobsled medals for the Americans, said Saturday she recorded two negative COVID-19 tests and was cleared to compete at the Winter Games in Beijing. Meyers Taylor, who is the top-ranked woman in the world in two-man and monobob, was selected as a flag-bearer for the U.S. Olympic delegation, but she was unable to attend the opening ceremony after testing positive for the coronavirus two days after arriving in Beijing on Jan. 27. Advertisement

Since testing positive for COVID-19, Meyers Taylor has remained in isolation at a hotel, but she has continued to work out. She told NBC's Weekend Today that she will relocate to another hotel "so I can start the process of getting back into training and getting everything ready to race."

Women's monobob official training starts Thursday, with competition beginning Feb. 13. Training for the two-woman event begins Feb. 15, with competition starting Feb. 18.

"They've been sending me notes on the track and doing different things like that," Meyers Taylor said of her coaches. "I also have tons and tons of video from our coaches who've just been doing everything they can to keep me engaged and keep me involved.

"So I've just been going over that as much as I can and watching video and doing whatever I can to stay ready."

Meyers Taylor, who is competing in her fourth Winter Olympics, has captured two silver medals and one bronze. She won the season-long points title in the women's World Cup last month.

