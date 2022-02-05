Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 5, 2022 / 2:13 PM

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing

By Connor Grott
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, shown at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, has captured two silver medals and a bronze in her Olympic career. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- United States bobsledding star Elana Meyers Taylor, the lone woman to win three Olympic bobsled medals for the Americans, said Saturday she recorded two negative COVID-19 tests and was cleared to compete at the Winter Games in Beijing.

Meyers Taylor, who is the top-ranked woman in the world in two-man and monobob, was selected as a flag-bearer for the U.S. Olympic delegation, but she was unable to attend the opening ceremony after testing positive for the coronavirus two days after arriving in Beijing on Jan. 27.

Since testing positive for COVID-19, Meyers Taylor has remained in isolation at a hotel, but she has continued to work out. She told NBC's Weekend Today that she will relocate to another hotel "so I can start the process of getting back into training and getting everything ready to race."

RELATED American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games

Women's monobob official training starts Thursday, with competition beginning Feb. 13. Training for the two-woman event begins Feb. 15, with competition starting Feb. 18.

"They've been sending me notes on the track and doing different things like that," Meyers Taylor said of her coaches. "I also have tons and tons of video from our coaches who've just been doing everything they can to keep me engaged and keep me involved.

"So I've just been going over that as much as I can and watching video and doing whatever I can to stay ready."

RELATED Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating

Meyers Taylor, who is competing in her fourth Winter Olympics, has captured two silver medals and one bronze. She won the season-long points title in the women's World Cup last month.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Photos of the day

Torchbearers Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Jiawen Zhao, athletes of China, light the Olympic Cauldron at the Opening Ceremony. Cross-country skier Yilamujiang, 20, who was born in Xinjiang Province, is of Uighur heritage, China said. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title

Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Irene Schouten of the Netherlands broke an Olympic record that stood for two decades to win the gold medal in the women's 3000m speedskating event Saturday at the Winter Games in Beijing.
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Sweden's Walter Wallberg turned in the biggest run of his career to upset defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada in Saturday's men's moguls final at the Winter Games in Beijing.
U.S. women's hockey team dominates ROC for 2-0 start in Beijing
Sports News // 3 hours ago
U.S. women's hockey team dominates ROC for 2-0 start in Beijing
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The United States women's hockey team improved to 2-0 at the Winter Games in Beijing with a dominant 5-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday.
China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin
Sports News // 4 hours ago
China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- China captured its first gold of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday as the 2022 Winter Games kicked off its first full day of medal events.
American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games
Sports News // 5 hours ago
American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- American snowboarding star and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White confirmed Saturday that he will retire after the Beijing Games.
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Sports News // 1 day ago
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Beijing made history Friday as the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, with an Opening Ceremony taking place under COVID-19 restrictions and diplomatic boycotts.
2022 Winter Games: 3 U.S. hockey players in COVID-19 isolation
NHL // 1 day ago
2022 Winter Games: 3 U.S. hockey players in COVID-19 isolation
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Jake Sanderson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a top prospect, is one of three Team USA hockey players in COVID-19 isolation, just days before 2022 Winter Games play, USA Hockey told UPI on Friday.
Hot Rod Charlie warms up for Dubai World Cup
Sports News // 1 day ago
Hot Rod Charlie warms up for Dubai World Cup
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Three official Kentucky Derby prep races top the U.S. weekend horse racing schedule while Hot Rod Charlie, one of last year's Triple Crown contenders, prepares in the Middle East for the $12 million Dubai World Cup.
2022 Winter Games: Nathan Chen helps U.S. figure skaters beat Russians, China
Sports News // 1 day ago
2022 Winter Games: Nathan Chen helps U.S. figure skaters beat Russians, China
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Figure skater Nathan Chen, an individual gold medal favorite, logged a season-best score in the men's short program to give Team USA an early edge in the team competition at the 2022 Winter Games on Friday in Beijing.
Klay Thompson hits 7 3-pointers, leads Warriors over Kings
NBA // 1 day ago
Klay Thompson hits 7 3-pointers, leads Warriors over Kings
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson was back to his 2018-19 sharpshooting antics, making a season-high seven 3-pointers to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco.
