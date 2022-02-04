Olympics, football, hockey All-Star games, NASCAR top weekend sports menu

1/5
Dusty Henricksen of the United States completes a training run on the snowboarding slopestyle course for the 2022 Winter Games on Thursday at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The start of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and NFL and NHL All-Star games headline this weekend's live sporting event menu. Dozens of regular-season NBA, college basketball, NBA and soccer games also pack the slate.
A PGA Tour golf tournament and a unique NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race at the Los Angeles Coliseum also highlight the sports schedule.
Nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 countries competing in Beijing will attract the most global attention over the next month.
Competitions at the 2021 Winter Games started Wednesday in Beijing. The Opening Ceremony, which airs Friday morning on NBC, marks the official launch of the Olympics.
Competition continues through the Feb. 20 Closing Ceremony in Beijing.
Winter Games
Ice hockey, curling, alpine skiing, ski jumping, the luge, cross-country skiing, figure skating, freestyle skiing, the nordic combined, snowboarding, speed skating and other events will be featured from Friday through Sunday as part of 2022 Winter Games coverage on NBC-affiliated networks and platforms.
Many of the events will air very early in the morning in the United States, because Beijing time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time. NBC also will re-air some competitions and feature other live events in prime time.
Viewers can tune in at 6:30 a.m. EST Friday to catch the Opening Ceremony. Some of Team USA's top snowboarders are in action for women's slopestyle qualifications at 10 p.m. Friday on USA.
The men's moguls freestyle skiing finals air lead off Saturday's schedule at 6:30 a.m. on USA. A preliminary women's ice hockey match between Team USA and the Russian team follows at 8:10 a.m. on the same network.
Additional events air starting at 2 p.m. on NBC. The women's snowboarding slopestyle final airs at 8:30 p.m. on USA. Figure skating team competitions air at 8:30 and 11 p.m. on NBC.
The women's moguls finals in freestyle skiing air at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on USA. Another preliminary hockey match between Team USA and Switzerland airs at 8:10 a.m. Sunday on the same network.
Coverage of the men's 5000m race in speed skating, the men's skiathlon in cross-country skiing and more starts at 2 p.m. Sunday on NBC.
NBC also will air more ski jumping, luge, figure skating and alpine skiing events starting at 7 p.m. Sunday. The men's snowboarding slopestyle final airs at 11 p.m. Sunday on Peacock.
Pro Bowl
The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl airs at 3 p.m. EST Sunday on ESPN and ABC. The event, which features the NFL's all-stars, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.
This year's game features new rules, which abolish the typical kickoff. Instead, the team that wins the coin toss will get to choose the placement of the ball on the field for the first play of the first quarter or decide whether to start the game on offense or defense from the other team's designated spot.
After a score, a team also will get the option to give the ball back to its opponent at its own 25-yard line or can keep the ball at its own 25-yard line for a fourth-and-15 play. If that team converts, it will retain position.
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers were among the players selected for the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys were among the players selected for the NFC Pro Bowl roster.
NASCAR at LA Coliseum
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule starts with the Busch Light Clash on Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 23-car, 150-lap exhibition race airs at 6 p.m. EST on Fox.
Qualifications for the event air at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1. Additional qualifying heat races for the main event are expected to air at 3 and 4:10 p.m. Sunday on Fox.
The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum marks the first time NASCAR will hold an event at a venue that has hosted the Super Bowl, World Series and the Olympics.
Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson are among the favorites to finish first on the 0.25-mile asphalt oval track.
Weekend schedule (all times EST)
Friday
Olympics
Opening Ceremony at 6:30 a.m. on NBC
Curling: Mixed doubles USA vs. Sweden at 2 p.m. on USA
Figure skating: Team competition, men's short program (re-air) at 4 p.m. on USA; Team competition, rhythm dance (re-air) at 5:15 p.m. on USA; Team competition, pairs short program (re-air) at 6 p.m.
Snowboarding: Women's slopestyle qualifications at 10 p.m. on USA
Golf
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Second round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Soccer
FA Cup: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
NHL
All-Star Skills at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
College basketball
Men's
St. Bonaventure at Richmond at 6 p.m. on ESPN2
Creighton at Seton Hall at 7 p.m. on FS1
San Diego State at Colorado State at 9 p.m. on FS1
Nevada at Fresno State at 11 p.m. on FS1
Women's
Texas at Baylor at 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Oregon at Arizona at 10 p.m. on Pac 12 Network
NBA
Cavaliers at Hornets at 7 p.m. on NBA TV
76ers at Mavericks at 10 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday
Olympics
Freestyle skiing: Men's moguls finals at 6:30 a.m. on USA
Women's hockey: USA vs. Russia at 8:10 a.m. on USA
Daytime coverage at 2 p.m. on NBC
Primetime coverage at 8 p.m. on NBC
Snowboarding: Women's slopestyle final at 8:30 p.m. on USA
Figure skating: Team competitions at 8:30 and 11 p.m. on NBC
Soccer
FA Cup: Plymouth Argyle at Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+
FA Cup: Fulham at Manchester City at 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan at noon on beIN Sports
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
FA Cup: Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
La Liga: Sevilla at Osasuna at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
College basketball
Men's
UConn at Villanova at noon on Fox
Illinois at Indiana at noon on ESPN
St. John's at Butler at noon on FS1
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State at noon on ESPN2
Auburn at Georgia at 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Tennessee at South Carolina at 1 p.m. on CBS
Texas Tech at West Virginia at 2 p.m. on ESPN
Iowa State at Texas at 2 p.m. on Longhorn Network
DePaul at Xavier at 2 p.m. on FS1
Louisville at Syracuse at 2 p.m. on ESPN2
Michigan at Purdue at 2:30 p.m. on Fox
Baylor at Kansas at 4 p.m. on ESPN
Michigan State at Rutgers at 4 p.m. on FS1
Missouri at Texas A&M at 4 p.m. on ESPN2
USC at Arizona at 5 p.m. on Fox
Duke at North Carolina at 6 p.m. on ESPN
Penn State at Wisconsin at 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network
LSU at Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. on SEC Network
SMU at Wichita State at 6 p.m. on ESPN2
Oregon State at Colorado at 6 p.m. on FS1
Kentucky at Alabama at 8 p.m. on ESPN
UCF at Memphis at 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Gonzaga at BYU at 10 p.m. on ESPN
UCLA at Arizona State at 10 p.m. on ESPN2
Women's
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Oklahoma State at Iowa State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Texas Tech at Kansas State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
NHL
All-Star Game at 3 p.m. on ABC
Golf
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Third round from 3 to 7 p.m. on CBS
NBA
Knicks at Lakers at 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Sunday
Olympics
Freestyle skiing: Women's moguls finals at 6:30 a.m. on USA
Women's hockey: USA vs. Switzerland at 8:10 a.m. on USA
Daytime coverage at 2 p.m. on NBC
Primetime coverage at 7 p.m. on NBC
Men's snowboarding slopestyle final at 11 p.m. on Peacock
Soccer
FA Cup: Cardiff City at Liverpool at 7 a.m. on ESPN+
Serie A: Napoli at Venezia at 9 a.m. on beIN Sports
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
La Liga: Atletico at Barcelona at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
La Liga: Villarreal at Real Betis at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Ligue 1: PSG at Lille at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
Serie A: Hellas Verona at Juventus at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
La Liga: Granada at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
College basketball
Men's
Providence at Georgetown at noon on FS1
Maryland at Ohio State at 1 p.m. on CBS
Houston at Cincinnati at 6 p.m. on ESPN2
Women's
Louisville at Syracuse at noon on ACC Network Plus
Tennessee at UConn at noon on Fox
Miami at North Carolina at noon on ACC Network
Texas A&M at Kentucky at noon on ESPN2
Florida at Georgia at 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Notre Dame at Florida State at 2 p.m. on ACC Network
Baylor at Texas at 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Stanford at USC at 6 p.m. on Pac 12 Network
Iowa at Michigan at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
NFL
Pro Bowl at 3 p.m. on ESPN, ABC
Golf
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final round from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on CBS
NBA
Nets at Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. on NBA TV
Hawks at Mavericks at 6 p.m. on ESPN
Bucks at Clippers at 9 p.m. on NBA TV
NASCAR
Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at 6 p.m. on Fox
USA's Kendall Coyne (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their preliminary round Group A women's hockey match against Finland at the Wukesong Sports Center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 3, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo