Beijing set to begin 2022 Winter Olympics with Opening Ceremony amid COVID-19, controversy

Dancers perform at the Olympic Opening Ceremonies in National Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, February 4, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Beijing is ready to make history on Friday night as it becomes the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, with an Opening Ceremony that promises to be a technical marvel but is taking place under COVID-19 restrictions and diplomatic boycotts. The ceremony is being held at Beijing National Stadium, the famous "Bird's Nest" that was introduced to the world at the 2008 Summer Games during a stunning four-hour opening spectacle that served to announce China's emergence as a global superpower. Advertisement

Friday's Opening Ceremony promises to be a far more subdued affair, set to clock in at around 100 minutes and featuring 3,000 performers -- just a fifth of 2008's cast of 15,000.

Famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou will be at the helm again but has said he is not trying to reproduce his 2008 accomplishment, an unforgettable extravaganza that showcased thousands of years of China's history and highlighted inventions such as printing, gunpowder, ceramics and the compass.

"Of course, we know that we cannot repeat Beijing 2008, so we are striving to be different from it," he told Chinese news agency Xinhua.

"In 2008, the Olympics was a brilliant stage and chance for our country to show ourselves," Zhang said. "It's different now. China's status in the world, the image of the Chinese, and the rise of our national status, everything is totally different now."

Like the Tokyo Summer Games, which were held just six months ago after a year's delay, the Opening Ceremony is taking place under strict COVID-19 protocols. Beijing did not sell tickets to the general public, but a limited number of invited spectators will be on hand.

China is enforcing a "zero COVID" policy through the Olympics, with all athletes and participants subject to daily testing and kept in an entirely self-contained "closed loop" system for the duration of the Games.

Zhang has said that the Opening Ceremony will reflect the pandemic and will offer the world a "new and strengthened vision" in which "people of the world come together to face difficulties and look forward to a bright future."

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that Beijing was ready to deliver "a streamlined, safe and splendid Games."

Xi will be joined at the Opening Ceremony by heads of state, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Pakistan's Imran Khan and dignitaries such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu.

Perhaps more notable are those who will be absent from the Games, however. The United States and several countries, including Britain, Japan, Australia and Canada, did not send official delegations as part of a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights violations -- in particular, its treatment of the predominantly Muslim Uighur population in Xinjiang Province.

Washington has accused Beijing of perpetrating "genocide and crimes against humanity" in Xinjiang. China and the International Olympics Committee have repeatedly denounced what they call the "politicization" of the Games.

American athletes will be fully represented, with Team USA sending a roster of more than 200 Olympians. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist, and curler John Shuster, who won a gold in 2018, were chosen by their teammates as flag bearers. However, Meyers Taylor is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by speed skater Brittany Bowe, a 2018 Olympic bronze medalist.

Of special interest will be the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, always a highlight of any Opening Ceremony. Zhang Yimou's 2008 ceremony featured a stunning image of gymnast Li Ning suspended by wires and appearing to run horizontally around the rim of the stadium before setting off a wall of flame up the cauldron.

Zhang said that his team has come up with "a bold idea for the lighting and the design of the main cauldron" that would reflect issues of environmental protection.

"This time the way of lighting will certainly be different," he said. "It's a major reform of this opening ceremony. It will be unprecedented in the over 100-year history of the Olympic Games."

Hannah Soar of the United States takes a training run in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo