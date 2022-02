1/3

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Thursday that he will soon meet with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, pictured. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Thursday that he will soon meet with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai as the Beijing Winter Olympics are set to open on Friday. In early November, Peng publicly accused a Chinese official of sexual assault and then was not seen in public for about three weeks. That triggered global concern about her safety before the star told the IOC in a video call that she was safe. Advertisement

But, in mid-December, Peng denied that she made a sexual assault claim.

Bach, speaking at a Beijing news conference, announced that Peng will enter the closed-loop system for the Olympic Games, which requires multiple negative COVID-19 tests.

He said a meeting would follow shortly after that.

Bach added that he wants to learn more about her "physical integrity" and how Peng is living.

"I took the initiative once I arrived in China," Bach said at the news conference about trying to meet with Peng. He said that he wants to listen and learn firsthand about how the star sees her situation and "how she wants to live her life."

Meanwhile, Bach sought to assure the public that he expects the Chinese government to respect the views of athletes during the Games.

"Olympic Games are governed by IOC rules," he said. "As a host city, and we have no reason for for them (rules) not to be respected."

WATCH LIVE NOW: Press conference with IOC President Thomas Bach following day 1 of the 139th IOC Session and ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.https://t.co/VWXqUOPedN— IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 3, 2022