1/5

Will Zalatoris, the 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Will Zalatoris, the No. 29 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour announced. The PGA Tour announced Zalatoris' departure from the 150-plus player field for the event Tuesday in a news release. The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Advertisement

Zalatoris, 25, finished second at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open last weekend at Torrey Pines South Golf Course in San Diego. The 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year tied for 55th at the 2021 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but finished second at the 2021 Masters Tournament.

He is still looking for his first career PGA Tour victory.

Daniel Berger won the 2021 Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 18-under par. Berger, the No. 16 golfer in the world, is one of the expected contenders to win the title again this season. No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 83 Jason Day and No. 15 Jordan Spieth are among the other top expected contenders at Pebble Beach.

The winner of the four-day tournament receives a $1.566 million prize. The first round of the tournament tees off at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on NBC's Golf Channel. The second round airs from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday on the same network.

Advertisement

The third round airs from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday on Golf Channel and from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS. The final round airs from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday on Golf Channel and from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on CBS.