Feb. 2, 2022 / 2:21 PM

Shuster, Bowe elected Team USA flag bearers for 2022 Winter Games Opening Ceremony

By Alex Butler
1/5
Team USA long track speed skater Brittany Bowe leads teammates during training Sunday at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Curler John Shuster and speed skater Brittany Bowe will serve as the flag bearers for Team USA at the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games, Team USA announced Wednesday.

The Opening Ceremony airs at 6:30 a.m. EST Friday on NBC. Olympic competitions started Wednesday in Beijing, but the Opening Ceremony marks the official start of the Winter Games. The Opening Ceremony takes place at National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest.

Team USA athletes elect the flag bearers for the Winter Games. Bowe, 33, was the first runner-up in the election.

She replaced bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who announced Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist, is asymptomatic and in isolation at her hotel in Beijing. She still hopes to compete.

She wrote Wednesday on Instagram that she was "honored" to be named a flag bearer and "even more honored" for Bowe to walk in her place.

"I will be taking on this responsibility, and will proudly carry the American flag alongside John, on behalf of Elana, her family, and all of Team USA," Bowe wrote on social media.

"When thinking back to my Opening Ceremony experiences, I cannot help but be so proud to lead Team USA into an Olympic Winter Games," Shuster said in a news release. "Joining the incredible group of Team USA leaders, especially since it was chosen by my Team USA teammates, is one of the greatest honors of my sporting career."

Shuster, 39, won a bronze medal with the men's curling team at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy. The Chisholm, Minn., native helped the team win a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He is a five-time Olympian.

Bowe, 33, won a bronze medal in the team pursuit at the 2018 Winter Games. The Ocala, Fla., native also competed in the 2010 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Bowe was given the honor after she recently gave away one of her qualifying spots for the Winter Games so that Team USA star speed skater Erin Jackson could compete. Jackson, ranked No. 1 in the 500-meter event, failed to qualify at Olympic trials. Bowe won that event at the trials, but already earned spots in her primary events: the 1000m and 1500m.

Taylor, 37, is a three-time Olympian. She won silver medals in the two-woman competitions at the 2014 Winter Games and 2018 Winter Games, respectively. She won a bronze medal in the same event at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada. She was born in Oceanside, Cali.

Greece will be the first country to march in the Opening Ceremony. The United States will be the 56th country to enter National Stadium for the Opening Ceremony.

Nearly 3,000 athletes are expected to represent 91 countries in Beijing. The Closing Ceremony airs at 7 a.m. EST Feb. 20 on NBC.

Beijing prepares for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Hannah Soar of the United States takes a training run in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

