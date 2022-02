2022 Winter Games: NBC starts record Olympic broadcast from Beijing

1/6

U.S. speed skater Erin Jackson (L) leads teammates Austin Kleba (R) and Brittany Bowe training on Sunday at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Fans might not be able to buy tickets to attend live Olympic events this month in Beijing, but NBC and its broadcast partners will air a record 2,800+ hours of 2022 Winter Games coverage from Wednesday through Feb. 20. U.S. viewers won't get much sleep if they want to catch the action live, with many events taking place in the early morning because Beijing is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. Advertisement

NBC plans to air some live events and re-air many top performances in prime time, starting at 8 p.m. EST daily throughout the competition.

The 2022 Winter Games start with the curling and luge events Wednesday night in Beijing. Those events will air Wednesday morning in the United States.

RELATED Organizers say preparations complete ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

The first Team USA-involved competition is a mixed curling meeting with Australia at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday on USA. Additional Olympic coverage will air on NBC, CNBC, USA, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock and the NBC Sports app over the next 16 days.

Advertisement

A full broadcast schedule is available at NBCOlympics.com. A record 109 sporting events are featured in the program for the 2022 Winter Games.

Competition starts Wednesday, but the 2022 Winter Games Opening Ceremony marks the official start of the Olympics, and it will air at 6 a.m. Friday on NBC.

Wednesday's Olympic schedule also features downhill training for men's alpine skiing and two women's ice hockey preliminary matches.

Team USA's defending champion women's hockey team takes the ice first for a match against Finland at 8:10 a.m. EST Thursday on USA. The men's hockey team starts with a game against China at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 10 on USA.

Other must-watch events include speed skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, figure skating and bobsledding.

The Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games airs at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 on NBC.

Must-see live events (in EST)

Wednesday

Curling: Australia vs. USA mixed doubles at 7:05 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock; USA vs. Italy mixed doubles at 8:05 p.m. on USA

Alpine skiing: Men's downhill training at 10 p.m. on USA

Women's hockey: Switzerland vs. Canada preliminary at 11:10 p.m. on USA

Thursday

Curling: Norway vs. USA mixed doubles at 1:05 a.m. on USA

Hockey: Finland vs. USA women's prelim at 8:10 a.m. on USA

Advertisement

Figure skating: Men's single skating team event at 8:55 p.m. on NBC; Ice dance, rhythm dance at 10:35 p.m. on NBC

Friday

Opening Ceremony at 6 a.m. on NBC

Figure skating: Team event, pair skating short program at 12:15 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com

Curling: Sweden vs. USA mixed doubles at 12:35 a.m. on USA

Snowboarding: Women's slopestyle qualification at 9:45 p.m. on USA

Saturday

Cross-country skiing: Women's 7.5km skiathlon at 2:45 a.m. on USA

Speed skating: Women's 3000m at 3:30 a.m. on USA

Freestyle skiing: Men's moguls final at 7:40 a.m. on NBC

Ice hockey: USA vs. Russia women's prelim at 8:10 a.m. on USA

Figure skating: Women's single skating short program at 8:30 p.m. on NBC, Men's single skating at 10:50 p.m. on NBC

Snowboarding: Women's slopestyle final at 8:30 p.m. on USA

Alpine skiing: Men's downhill at 10 p.m. on NBC

Sunday

Cross-country skiing: Men's 15km, men's 15km skiathlon at 2 a.m. on USA

Speed skating: Men's 5000m at 3:30 a.m. on USA

Ice hockey: Switzerland vs. USA women's prelim at 8:10 a.m. on USA

Figure skating: Team event, pair skating, free skating at 8:15 p.m. on NBC; Team event, women's single skating at 10:35 p.m. on NBC

Alpine skiing: Women's giant slalom at 9:15 p.m. on NBC

Advertisement

Snowboarding: Men's slopestyle final at 11 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com

Monday

Alpine skiing: Women's giant slalom at 12:45 a.m. on NBC; Men's Super-G at 10 p.m. on NBC

Speed skating: Women's 1500m at 3:30 a.m. on USA

Short track speed skating: Women's 500m quarterfinals at 6:30 a.m. on USA; Men's 1000m quarterfinals at 6:44 a.m. on USA; Women's 500m semifinals at 7:13 a.m. on USA; Men's 1000m semifinals at 7:20 a.m. on USA; Women's 500m finals at 7:41 a.m. on USA; Men's 1000m finals at 7:52 a.m. on USA

Freestyle skiing: Women's big air final at 9 p.m. on USA

Figure skating: Men's single skating, short program at 8:15 p.m. on NBC

Ice hockey: Canada vs. USA women's prelim at 11:10 p.m. on USA

Tuesday

Snowboarding: Women's parallel giant slalom small final at 2:36 a.m. on USA; Women's parallel giant slalom big final at 2:39 a.m. on USA; Men's parallel giant slalom small final at 2:43 a.m. on USA; Men's parallel giant slalom big final at 2:46 a.m. on USA

Biathlon: Men's 20km individual at 3:30 a.m. on USA

Speed skating: Men's 1500km at 5:30 a.m. on NBC

Cross-country skiing: Women's sprint free final at 6:47 a.m. on USA; Men's sprint free final at 7 a.m. on USA

Advertisement

Luge: Women's singles run at 8:35 a.m. on USA

Freestyle skiing: Men's big air final at 10 p.m. on NBC

Feb. 9

Alpine skiing: Women's slalom at 12:45 a.m. on NBC

Nordic combined at 6 a.m. on USA

Short track speed skating: Men's 1500 semifinals at 7:29 a.m. on USA; Women's 300m relay semifinals at 7:45 a.m. on USA; Men's 1500m final A at 8:20 a.m. on USA

Curling: Russia vs. USA women's round robin at 8:05 p.m. on CNBC

Figure skating: Men's single skating, free skating at 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Snowboarding: Women's SBD HP final at 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Feb. 10

Alpine skiing: Men's combined slalom at 1:15 a.m. on NBC; Women's Super-G at 10 p.m. on NBC

Cross-country skiing: Women's 10km classic at 2 a.m. on USA

Snowboarding: Men's SBX big final at 2:20 a.m. on USA; Men's SBD HP final at 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Freestyle skiing: Mixed team aerials final at 6 a.m. on USA

Ice hockey: USA vs. China men's prelim at 8:10 a.m. on USA; Women's quarterfinals at 11:10 p.m. on USA

Curling: USA vs. Great Britain at 8:05 p.m. on CBNC

Feb. 11

Cross-county skiing: Men's 15km classic at 2 a.m. on USA

Advertisement

Biathlon: Women's 7.5km sprint at 4 a.m. on NBC

Short track speed skating: Women's 1000m semifinals at 6:55 a.m. on USA; Men's 5000m relay at 7:04 a.m. on USA; Women's 1000m finals at 7:37 a.m. on USA; Women's 1000m final A at 7:43 a.m. on USA

Ice hockey: Women's quarterfinals at 8:10 a.m. on USA; USA vs. Canada men's prelim at 11:10 p.m. on USA; Women's quarterfinals at 11:10 p.m. on CNBC

Snowboarding: Mixed team snowboard cross final at 9:55 p.m. on NBC

Feb. 12

Cross-country skiing: Women's 4x5km relay at 2:30 a.m. on USA

Speed skating: Men's 500m at 3:53 a,m. on NBC

Biathlon: Men's 10km sprint at 4 a.m. on USA

Ski jumping: Men's LH individual at 5 a.m. on NBC; Men's LH individual final round at 7 a.m. on NBC

Figure skating: Ice dance, rhythm dance at 6 a.m. on USA

Curling: USA vs. Canada men's round robin at 8:05 p.m. on CNBC

Feb. 13

Alpine skiing: Men's giant slalom run 2 at 12:45 a.m. on NBC

Cross-country skiing: Men's 4x10km relay at 2 a.m. on USA

Biathlon: Women's 10km pursuit at 4 a.m. on USA

Short track speed skating: Women's 3000m relay finals at 6:35 a.m. on USA; Men's 500m finals at 7:09 a.m. on USA; Men's 500m final A at 7:14 a.m. on USA

Advertisement

Ice hockey: USA vs. Germany men's prelim at 8:10 a.m. on USA; Women's semifinals at 11:10 p.m. on USA

Speed skating: Women's 500m at 8:56 a.m. on NBC

Figure skating: Ice dance, free dance at 8:15 p.m. on USA

Freestyle skiing: Women's slopestyle final at 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Feb. 14

Free style skiing: Women's aerials final 2 at 7 a.m. on NBC

Ice hockey: Women's semifinals at 8:10 a.m. on USA; Men's qualification playoff at 11:10 p.m. on USA, CNBC

Curling: Switzerland vs. USA men's round robin at 8:05 p.m. on CNBC

Snowboarding: Women's big air final at 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Freestyle skiing: Men's slopestyle final at 8:30 p.m. on USA

Alpine skiing: Women's downhill at 10 p.m. on NBC

Feb. 15

Snowboarding: Men's big air final at midnight on NBC

Speed skating: Women's team pursuit final B at 3:22 a.m. on USA; Women's team pursuit final A at 3:28 a.m. on USA; Men's team pursuit final B at 3:41 a.m. on USA; Men's team pursuit final A at 3:47 a.m. on USA

Ice hockey: Men's qualification playoff at 3:40 a.m. on USA, 8:10 a.m. on USA; Men's quarterfinals at 11:10 p.m. on USA

Figure skating: Women's single skating, short program at 5 a.m. on USA

Advertisement

Bobsledding: 2-man heat 4 at 8:50 a.m. on NBC

Curling: Canada vs. USA women's round robin at 8:05 p.m. on CNBC

Feb. 16

Alpine skiing: Men's slalom run 2 at 12:45 a.m. on NBC

Ice hockey: Men's quarterfinals at 1 a.m. on USA, 3:40 a.m. on USA; Women's bronze medal game at 6:30 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com; Men's quarterfinals at 8:30 a.m. on USA; Women's gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. on NBC

Cross-country skiing: Women's team sprint classic final at 6 a.m. on USA; Men's team sprint classic final at 6:30 a.m. on USA

Freestyle skiing: Men's aerials final 2 at 7 a.m. on NBC

Short track speed skating: Men's 5000m relay finals at 7:32 a.m. on USA; Men's 5000m relay final A at 7:44 a.m. on USA; Women's 1500m final A at 8:18 a.m. on USA

Curling: Denmark vs. USA men's round robin at 8:05 p.m. on CNBC

Feb. 17

Alpine skiing: Women's combined slalom at 1 a.m. on USA

Speed skating: Women's 1000m at 3:30 a.m. on USA

Figure skating: Women single skating, free skating at 5 a.m. on USA

Nordic combined: Team Gundersen large hill/4.5km, cross-country at 6 a.m. on USA

Freestyle skiing: Women's freeski halfpipe final at 8:30 p.m. on USA

Advertisement

Ice hockey: Men's semifinals at 11:10 p.m. on USA

Feb. 18

Curling: Men's bronze medal game at 1:05 a.m. on USA

Freestyle skiing: Men's ski cross big final at 2:15 a.m. on NBC; Men's freeski halfpipe final at 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Speed skating: Men's 1000m at 3:30 a.m. on USA

Figure skating: Pair skating, short program at 5:30 a.m. on USA

Ice hockey: Men's semifinals at 8:10 a.m. on USA

Alpine skiing: Mixed team parallel small final at 11:37 p.m. on USA; Mixed team parallel small final run 4 at 11:37 p.m. on USA; Mixed team parallel big final at 11:46 p.m. on USA

Feb. 19

Cross-country skiing: Men's 50km mass start free at 1 a.m. on USA

Curling: Men's gold medal game at 1:05 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com; Women's gold medal game at 8:05 p.m. on CNBC

Biathlon: Women's 12.5km mass start at 4 a.m. on USA

Figure skating: Pair skating, free skating at 6 a.m. on USA

Ice hockey: Men's bronze medal game at 8:10 a.m. on USA; Men's gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. on USA

Bobsledding: 4-man heat at 10:20 p.m. on NBC

Feb. 20

Cross-country skiing: Women's 30km mass start free at 1:30 a.m. on USA

Advertisement

Closing Ceremony at 8 p.m. on NBC

Beijing prepares for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium with the Olympic tower behind on Monday ahead of the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo