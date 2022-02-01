China touts zero-tolerance for doping, new blood test ahead of Beijing Olympics

1/2

Pairs figure skaters Vanessa James and Eric Radford of Canada perform together Tuesday, during a practice session ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, as China again reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards doping and applauds a new type of blood test that will make its formal debut. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- China reiterated Tuesday its zero-tolerance policy for doping, three days before the start of the Winter Olympic Games, while touting a new type of blood test that will make its formal debut in Beijing. China conducted more than 400 of the dried blood spot tests ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, and again used the method at its own 2021 National Games in Shaanxi, reports the Xinhua News Agency. Advertisement

The DBS testing was unanimously approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency in May, and came into effect in September. It will be in full use in Beijing.

"WADA will assist ADOs and WADA-accredited laboratories around the world with the progressive implementation of this method to make sure that they are ready for its routine use at the Beijing 2022 Games and beyond," says the agency's website.

"WADA believes in the potential for dried blood spot analysis to become a very valuable addition to the testing program," WADA President Witold Bańka said in a news release. "It can be used to complement current anti-doping practice, in particular to facilitate the analysis of unstable compounds and to expand on the number of athletes that can be tested in more remote areas of the world from where traditional blood samples are difficult to transport. Given the logistical and cost advantages, DBS will allow testing authorities to target more athletes and collect more samples."

The test itself takes a few drops of blood from an athlete's fingertip, which then dries on blotting paper before the sample is turned over to a laboratory.

The DBS testing was jointly developed by WADA, the International Olympic Committee, International Testing Agency, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and the China Anti-Doping Agency.

"It is the first time that China has taken part in the full process of an innovative project in the anti-doping area. We are part of the decision-making body to set up rules and joint research for testing technology and equipment," CHINADA director Chen Zhiyu told Xinhua News.

"We have not only monitored Chinese athletes, but also teams who were training overseas. More than 1,100 overseas inspections have been completed by entrusting the International Testing Agency or the local anti-doping agency. Overseas samples are tested in overseas laboratories recognized by the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the data will be reported to WADA in a timely manner to ensure openness and transparency," he said.

"It is both innovative and revolutionary in the fight against doping."

