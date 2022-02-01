Trending
Sports News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 9:49 PM

College football: Ex-Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams transferring to USC

By Connor Grott

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Tuesday on social media that he is transferring to USC.

The move reunites Williams with new USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Williams during his breakout freshman year with the Sooners in 2021.

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN. "Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some of the guys on the team."

RELATED College football: Oklahoma Sooners QB Caleb Williams enters transfer portal

Williams spent nearly one month in the NCAA transfer portal before making a decision. He picked the Trojans over UCLA, Georgia, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

The 20-year-old Williams signed all of his paperwork to attend USC last week, according to ESPN. He registered for classes with his academic adviser Friday and was expected to attend his first class this week.

"I want to get to work right away, earn the trust of my teammates, win championships and help bring USC back to being a top-rated program," Williams said.

RELATED College football: Ex-Sooners QB Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina

In the 2021 season, Williams compiled 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions for the Sooners. He added 79 carries for 442 yards and six rushing scores.

Williams is expected to be the favorite to start immediately at USC over a pair of inexperienced quarterbacks -- second-year signal-caller Miller Moss and Vanderbilt transfer Mo Hasan.

RELATED College football: Oklahoma Sooners' Spencer Rattler enters NCAA transfer portal

