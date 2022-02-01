U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor tests positive for COVID-19 at Beijing Olympics

1/4

U.S. bobsledders Elana Meyers Taylor (L) and Lauren Gibbs hold their silver medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 22, 2018. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor -- who won two silver medals and a bronze at the last three Winter Olympics -- said Tuesday that she's tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at a hotel in Beijing. Taylor tweeted that she tested positive after arriving in the Chinese capital on Saturday, about a week before the start of the Games. Advertisement

Whether Taylor will recover in time to compete in her events is not yet clear. She must have two negative PCR COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart to leave isolation.

Her events -- the women's monobob and the two-woman bobsled -- are scheduled for Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 18-19, respectively.

"I am asymptomatic and currently at an isolation hotel -- and yes I am completely isolated," Taylor, who's fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot, tweeted. "Getting to the Olympics is never easy, and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging."

Advertisement

"This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey, so I'm remaining optimistic that I'll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete."

Taylor, 37, is a three-time Olympic medalist in the two-woman bobsled. She won bronze at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and silver at both the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, and 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Taylor is among nearly 70 athletes and team officials at the Winter Games in Beijing who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Most tested positive at the airport in Beijing and are in quarantine. A few, like Taylor, have tested positive inside the Olympic "bubble" that separates athletes and staffers from the public.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are scheduled to begin on Friday.

Beijing prepares for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium with the Olympic tower behind on Monday ahead of the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo