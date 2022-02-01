Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (R) will remain with the WNBA franchise through at least the 2022 season, which starts May 6. Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Free agent Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm agreed to a one-year deal, which will keep the 2018 WNBA MVP and three-time All-Star with the franchise in 2022. Sources told ESPN, Yahoo Sports and KOMO News 4 in Seattle about the contract agreement Monday. Stewart drew interest from many other WNBA teams and recently met with the New York Liberty. Advertisement

Free agency starts Tuesday in the WNBA. The league's supermax salary for 2022 is $228,094.

Stewart, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound forward averaged 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in 28 starts last season. She averaged 2.81 points and 8.4 rebounds per game en route to 2018 WNBA MVP honors.

Stewart won the WNBA Finals MVP Award during the Storm's title runs in 2018 and 2020. She was married and had a baby with her wife, via surrogate, last WNBA season. She underwent leg surgery in October, but is expected to recover in time for the start of the 2022 campaign.

Stewart will reunite with WNBA legend Sue Bird for at least one more season as part of an experienced Storm roster. Bird, 41, announced last month that she will return for a 19th season.

The 2022 WNBA regular season runs from May 6 to Aug. 14. The Storm host the Minnesota Lynx at 10 p.m. EST May 6 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.