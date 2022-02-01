Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 9:55 AM

Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal

By Alex Butler
Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (R) will remain with the WNBA franchise through at least the 2022 season, which starts May 6. Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Free agent Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm agreed to a one-year deal, which will keep the 2018 WNBA MVP and three-time All-Star with the franchise in 2022.

Sources told ESPN, Yahoo Sports and KOMO News 4 in Seattle about the contract agreement Monday. Stewart drew interest from many other WNBA teams and recently met with the New York Liberty.

Advertisement

Free agency starts Tuesday in the WNBA. The league's supermax salary for 2022 is $228,094.

Stewart, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound forward averaged 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in 28 starts last season. She averaged 2.81 points and 8.4 rebounds per game en route to 2018 WNBA MVP honors.

Stewart won the WNBA Finals MVP Award during the Storm's title runs in 2018 and 2020. She was married and had a baby with her wife, via surrogate, last WNBA season. She underwent leg surgery in October, but is expected to recover in time for the start of the 2022 campaign.

Stewart will reunite with WNBA legend Sue Bird for at least one more season as part of an experienced Storm roster. Bird, 41, announced last month that she will return for a 19th season.

Advertisement

The 2022 WNBA regular season runs from May 6 to Aug. 14. The Storm host the Minnesota Lynx at 10 p.m. EST May 6 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Read More

Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title WNBA champion Seattle Storm visit White House, present president with jersey WNBA champion, gold medalist Breanna Stewart becomes a mom

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
NFL // 19 minutes ago
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ended speculation about his football future with a retirement announcement Tuesday morning on social media, thanking fans, teammates, coaches and his family for their support.
Glove from Antonio Brown's Buccaneers meltdown up for auction
NFL // 1 hour ago
Glove from Antonio Brown's Buccaneers meltdown up for auction
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One of the gloves wide receiver Antonio Brown threw into the stands during his on-field meltdown in his final game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up for auction, with a bid of nearly $1,800 as of Tuesday morning.
Soccer: NWSL, union agree to higher salaries, free agency, health benefits
Soccer // 2 hours ago
Soccer: NWSL, union agree to higher salaries, free agency, health benefits
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- National Women's Soccer League players will receive higher salaries and be introduced to free agency for the first time as part of a new labor agreement, the 10-team league and players union announced.
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor tests positive for COVID-19 at Beijing Olympics
Sports News // 2 hours ago
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor tests positive for COVID-19 at Beijing Olympics
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor -- who won two silver medals and a bronze at the last three Winter Olympics -- said Tuesday that she's tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at a hotel in Beijing.
Rams, Bengals hopeful injured tight ends Higbee, Uzomah can play in Super Bowl LVI
NFL // 3 hours ago
Rams, Bengals hopeful injured tight ends Higbee, Uzomah can play in Super Bowl LVI
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are hopeful that respective tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Higbee can play in Super Bowl LVI after they each sustained knee injuries in their conference championship games.
Bucs' Tom Brady 'still going through process,' has made no decision on retirement
NFL // 11 hours ago
Bucs' Tom Brady 'still going through process,' has made no decision on retirement
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady said on the latest episode of his podcast that he's "still going through the process" and hasn't decided when he'll reveal his plans on whether to play or retire.
Wizards star Bradley Beal out at least 2 games with sprained wrist
NBA // 12 hours ago
Wizards star Bradley Beal out at least 2 games with sprained wrist
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Wizards star guard Bradley Beal will miss at least Washington's next two games after suffering a sprained wrist.
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles lost for season due to torn ACL
NBA // 12 hours ago
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles lost for season due to torn ACL
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a significant knee injury.
Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins named to Pro Bowl as injury replacements
NFL // 13 hours ago
Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins named to Pro Bowl as injury replacements
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins were added to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements, it was announced.
Raiders officially hire Patriots' Josh McDaniels as new head coach
NFL // 13 hours ago
Raiders officially hire Patriots' Josh McDaniels as new head coach
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders officially hired longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Raiders officially hire Patriots' Josh McDaniels as new head coach
Raiders officially hire Patriots' Josh McDaniels as new head coach
Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins named to Pro Bowl as injury replacements
Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins named to Pro Bowl as injury replacements
Rams, Bengals hopeful injured tight ends Higbee, Uzomah can play in Super Bowl LVI
Rams, Bengals hopeful injured tight ends Higbee, Uzomah can play in Super Bowl LVI
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles lost for season due to torn ACL
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles lost for season due to torn ACL
Rams come back to beat 49ers in NFC Championship, head to Super Bowl
Rams come back to beat 49ers in NFC Championship, head to Super Bowl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement