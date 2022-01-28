Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 8:05 AM

Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev advance to Australian Open tennis final

By Alex Butler
1/6
Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev advance to Australian Open tennis final
Rafael Nadal of Spain (pictured) will play for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title after a win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne. Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal edged Matteo Berrettini and Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in respective men's semifinals Friday at the 2022 Australian Open, setting up a finale between the 20-time Grand Slam winner and No. 2 seed.

"For me, it's something completely unexpected," Nadal told reporters. "I am super happy. Everybody knows me. I always want to try my best.

Advertisement

"Of course, my goal now is to win. It's a present to just be here and play tennis."

Nadal dispatched of Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the first match Friday at Rod Laver Arena. The sixth-seeded Spaniard totaled five aces, won 4 of 8 break points and fired 28 winners. He logged 19 unforced errors.

RELATED NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports

Berrettini, the No. 7 seed from Italy, totaled 14 aces and won 1 of 2 break points. He also totaled 38 winners and 39 unforced errors in the two-hour, 55-minute match.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas took the court of the second men's semifinal. Medvedev, the No. 2 seed from Russia, registered 13 aces and won 4 of 12 break points in the 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win.

Advertisement

He also totaled 39 winners and 28 unforced errors.

RELATED Australian Open: Barty, American Collins win semis, to meet in finale

"Starting from 5-4 in the third, I just found some momentum," Medvedev said in his on-court interview. "I tried to read his serve and put every ball in and made serves. His energy went down because of this and mine was going only up."

Medvedev's fourth-seeded Greek counterpart totaled five aces, won 2 of 4 break points and logged 35 winners. He also totaled 32 unforced errors in the two-hour, 30-minute match.

Nadal battles Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open men's singles final at 3:30 a.m. EST Saturday on ESPN.

RELATED Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record; all-U.S. women's final possible

"If I'm not able to play at my top level, there will simply be no chance," Nadal said. "It is a day to enjoy. I will start thinking about what I need to do tomorrow."

Medvedev won his first career Grand Slam at the 2021 U.S. Open. He denied Novak Djokovic of a record 21st career major title with that victory.

Nadal is tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 career Grand Slam singles titles, the most in the history of men's tennis. He will try to set the new record this weekend.

Advertisement

"I'm going to play again against one of the greatest," Medvedev said of Nadal. "What's funny is, I'm going to play someone going for their 21st Grand Slam again. ... Grand Slam finals are special.

"We've played a few matches. I'm ready. I know Rafa is a very strong player."

Latest Headlines

NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
NFL // 4 hours ago
NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
MIAMI, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The final four of the NFL playoffs and the men's and women's finals of the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament are the main sporting events this weekend.
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little likely out for season due to shoulder injury
NBA // 8 hours ago
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little likely out for season due to shoulder injury
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a left shoulder labral tear.
Evander Kane joins Oilers after NHL finishes probe into potential COVID-19 violations
NHL // 9 hours ago
Evander Kane joins Oilers after NHL finishes probe into potential COVID-19 violations
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night after the NHL cleared the veteran forward of possible violations of the COVID-19 protocols.
NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains
NBA // 10 hours ago
NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The NBA unveiled the starters for this year's All-Star Game on Thursday night, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant again serving as team captains.
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
NFL // 10 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn both are expected to return to the franchise next season.
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
NFL // 12 hours ago
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears hired Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, the team announced.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
NFL // 20 hours ago
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger will retire from the NFL, ending a decorated 18-year tenure, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced Thursday on social media.
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
NFL // 22 hours ago
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Elijah "E.J." Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, plans to play college football at Temple University, the Phoenix-area high school quarterback announced on Twitter.
Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
NFL // 23 hours ago
Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos plan to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.
Australian Open: Barty, American Collins win semis, to meet in finale
Sports News // 1 day ago
Australian Open: Barty, American Collins win semis, to meet in finale
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Top seed Ash Barty of Australia and No. 27 Danielle Collins of the United States won their respective semifinal matches Thursday at the 2022 Australian Open. They now will meet in the women's singles finale in Melbourne.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Australian Open: Barty, American Collins win semis, to meet in finale
Australian Open: Barty, American Collins win semis, to meet in finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement