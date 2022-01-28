Trending
Jan. 28, 2022 / 10:11 AM

Watch: Medvedev calls official 'small cat' in rant at Australian Open

By Alex Butler
Watch: Medvedev calls official 'small cat' in rant at Australian Open
Daniil Medvedev of Russia (pictured) argued several times with the chair umpire during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles semifinal at the 2022 Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne. Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev advanced to the Australian Open final Friday in Melbourne, despite an on-court rant directed at the chair umpire in the second set of the semifinal victory.

The second-seeded Russian won the first set 7-6 against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. He was serving for a break point with the second set tied 4-4 at the start of his dramatic exchange.

Medvedev double faulted on the serve, to give Tsitsipas a game point.

He then walked to the sideline and sat behind the chair umpire. Medvedev complained to the umpire, claiming that Tsitsipas' father, who was sitting in the stands at Rod Laver Arena, was coaching his Greek foe.

"Bro, are you mad? Are you mad? For what? His father can talk every point," Medvedev said to the umpire.

"Are you stupid?"

Medvedev then screamed "his father can talk every point" several times and continued the ugly exchange.

"Oh my God," Medvedev said. "You are so bad man. How can you be so bad in the semifinal of a Grand Slam. Look at me, I'm talking to you.

"How can these guys [officials] be so stupid in the semifinals of a Grand Slam?"

Medvedev again voiced his displeasure with the official after he lost the set 4-6.

"Next time, it should be a code violation. If you don't [call it], what can I call [you]? A small cat?"

Medvedev won the final two sets 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the men's singles final. Both players addressed the heated exchange at their post-match news conferences.

"It was for sure funny," Tsitsipas told reporters. "I don't pay attention to that stuff. ... He [Medvedev] is not the most mature person."

Medvedev said he did not think Tsitsipas was cheating and he "regretted" calling the umpire names. He also said he was "insanely crazy," but "working on it."

"I was definitely out of my mind," Medvedev told reporters. "I was not controlling myself anymore about anything. That's why I'm really happy to win. Many matches like this, I would go on to make mistakes because you lose concentration a lot when you get into the heat of the moment."

Medvedev faces No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain in the 2022 Australian Open men's singles final at 3:03 a.m. EST Sunday on ESPN.
