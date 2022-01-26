Trending
Sports News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 8:08 AM

Australian Open tennis: American Danielle Collins, Stefanos Tsitsipas earn semifinal spots

By Alex Butler
American Danielle Collins claimed one of four semifinal spots in the women's singles circuit of the 2022 Australian Open with a quarterfinal win Wednesday in Melbourne. Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- American Danielle Collins and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed semifinal spots in the respective women's and men's singles circuits Wednesday at the Australian Open. Iga Swiatek and Matteo Berrettini also advanced.

Collins, the women's No. 27 seed, beat France's Alize Cornet in straight sets in an 88-minute match at Rod Laver Arena to reach her second career Grand Slam semifinal.

"I think one of the things that's most gratifying is the amount of work [I've done] over such a long period of time coming all together," Collins told reporters. "It's not something that happens over a year or two, it starts when you are a kid with all the hard work you put in."

The American fired five aces, won 4 of 9 break points and totaled 28 winners. Cornet totaled two aces, 1 of 3 break points and 11 winners.

Collins will face Swiatek, of Poland, in the semifinals. The No. 7 seed beat Estonian Kaia Kanepi in straight sets Wednesday in her quarterfinal match. That 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 victory took three hours and one minute.

No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia and American Madison Keys face off in the other women's semifinal. If Collins and Keys both advance, they would produce the first All-American women's singles final at the Australian Open since 2017, when Serena Williams beat sister Venus Williams in Melbourne.

On the men's side, Tsitsipas beat No. 11 Jannik Sinner of Italy 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in another Wednesday Semifinal. The Greek tennis star totaled four aces, won 4 of 4 break points and fired 30 winners in the victory. Sinner totaled four aces, did not have a break point opportunity and fired 18 winners.

Tsitsipas will face No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia or No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the semifinals. No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the other men's semifinal.

Berrettini beat No. 17 Gael Monfils of France in five sets Wednesday. Nadal advanced Tuesday.

Barty battles Keys in the first women's semifinal at 3:30 a.m. EST Thursday on ESPN. Nadal faces Berrettini in the first men's semifinal at 10:30 p.m. EST Thursday on ESPN.

