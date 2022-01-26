Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 8:50 PM

College basketball: Louisville parts ways with men's head coach Chris Mack

By Connor Grott
College basketball: Louisville parts ways with men's head coach Chris Mack
Former Louisville Cardinals head coach Chris Mack, shown Dec. 14, 2019, was hired in 2018 after nine seasons at Xavier. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The University of Louisville parted ways with men's basketball coach Chris Mack on Wednesday, it was announced.

Cardinals assistant coach Mike Pegues will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

"Coaching transitions are always difficult, especially during the course of the season, but Chris and I agreed that it is in the best interests of our student-athletes that he step aside immediately," Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said in a statement.

"We will always prioritize our student-athletes and do all that we can to ensure that they have an incredible experience at Louisville. I want to thank Chris and his family for their service to the university and we wish them the very best in their next chapter."

RELATED Louisville pauses basketball program, postpones game with rival Kentucky

Mack was hired in 2018 after nine seasons as head coach at Xavier. He guided Louisville to the NCAA Tournament in his first season, then finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in his second year. The Cardinals were a possible Sweet 16 team before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 tournament.

Last season, the Cardinals posted a 13-7 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. Louisville started the season with a 9-1 mark but collapsed over the final two months.

Advertisement

Louisville dropped to 11-9 this season after a road loss to Virginia on Monday -- the Cardinals' fifth loss in the past six games. Overall, Mack went 68-37 over parts of four seasons at Louisville.

RELATED College basketball: Texas Tech upsets No. 1 Baylor, snaps streak

"It's been building. We all want the best for Louisville, and I still do. That's not going to change," Mack told reporters. "It's not really important when or any of that stuff. What's important is that these guys need to be able to be connected. I'm humble enough where if I'm not the right person -- all good, man. Just want the best for them.

"They're great kids. I loved my team at Louisville. My kids loved it here. I harbor no bitterness."

RELATED ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale to have surgery on vocal cords

Latest Headlines

Chiefs fans donate more than $250K to Buffalo children's hospital after playoff win
NFL // 37 minutes ago
Chiefs fans donate more than $250K to Buffalo children's hospital after playoff win
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Just days after Kansas City handed the Bills one of the most crushing playoff losses in franchise history, Chiefs fans raised more than $250,000 for the Buffalo community.
Charlotte Hornets' Gordon Hayward enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 3 hours ago
Charlotte Hornets' Gordon Hayward enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets star forward Gordon Hayward was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Wednesday, the team announced.
Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record; all-U.S. women's final possible
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record; all-U.S. women's final possible
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Two American women compete in separate matches, while Rafael Nadal continues his run for a record 21st Grand Slam men's singles title as part of the 2022 Australian Open semifinals Thursday and Friday in Melbourne.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to decide future by March franchise tag deadline
NFL // 12 hours ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to decide future by March franchise tag deadline
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to decide on his future with the Green Bay Packers before the franchise tag deadline in mid-March, the 17-year veteran announced.
Clutch Luke Kennard, Clippers stage 35-point rally, beat Wizards
NBA // 12 hours ago
Clutch Luke Kennard, Clippers stage 35-point rally, beat Wizards
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Luke Kennard hit two clutch 3-pointers, including one that resulted in a go-ahead 4-point play, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to an epic 34-point comeback victory over the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C.
Australian Open tennis: American Danielle Collins, Stefanos Tsitsipas earn semifinal spots
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Australian Open tennis: American Danielle Collins, Stefanos Tsitsipas earn semifinal spots
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- American Danielle Collins and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed semifinal spots in the respective women's and men's singles circuits Wednesday at the Australian Open. Iga Swiatek and Matteo Berrettini also advanced.
Lakers beat Nets in Anthony Davis' return from 17-game absence
NBA // 22 hours ago
Lakers beat Nets in Anthony Davis' return from 17-game absence
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Lakers superstar Anthony Davis returned to the lineup Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets after missing Los Angeles' past 17 games because of a sprained MCL in his left knee.
San Jose Sharks D Erik Karlsson out at least 2 months with forearm injury
NHL // 23 hours ago
San Jose Sharks D Erik Karlsson out at least 2 months with forearm injury
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- San Jose Sharks star defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to be out at least two months because of a left forearm injury, the team announced.
Chiefs-Bills game tops TV ratings for NFL's historic divisional round
NFL // 23 hours ago
Chiefs-Bills game tops TV ratings for NFL's historic divisional round
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sunday's thrilling postseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills was the most-watched NFL divisional playoff game on any network in five years.
Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle sets NHL record for consecutive games played
NHL // 1 day ago
Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle sets NHL record for consecutive games played
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers veteran defenseman Keith Yandle became the NHL's all-time leader in consecutive games played during Tuesday night's matchup against the New York Islanders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record; all-U.S. women's final possible
Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record; all-U.S. women's final possible
Australian Open tennis: American Danielle Collins, Stefanos Tsitsipas earn semifinal spots
Australian Open tennis: American Danielle Collins, Stefanos Tsitsipas earn semifinal spots
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Chiefs-Bills game tops TV ratings for NFL's historic divisional round
Chiefs-Bills game tops TV ratings for NFL's historic divisional round
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to decide future by March franchise tag deadline
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to decide future by March franchise tag deadline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement