Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 10:12 AM

Denis Shapovalov accuses Australian Open officials of corruption

By Alex Butler
Denis Shapovalov accuses Australian Open officials of corruption
Denis Shapovalov of Canada (L) speaks to Rafael Nadal of Spain at the net about Nadal's delays during the quarterfinal match Tuesday in Melbourne. Photo by Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov accused officials of being "corrupt" at the 2022 Australian Open while playing in the against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals Tuesday in Melbourne.

The sequence occurred in the second set of the 4-hour, 8-minute match. Nadal won 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.

Advertisement

Nadal won the first set and left the court to change clothes for the second. Chair umpire Carlos Bernardes called timeout to allow for the stoppage. Nadal returned to the court 45 seconds later as Shapovalov waited to serve.

Shapovalov approached Bernardes and told the official that Nadal should be penalized for the delay. Bernardes responded by saying that Shapovalov wasn't "ready to play, either," because of his conversation with the official.

RELATED Australian Open tennis: Nadal, Barty, American Keys clinch semifinal spots

"Are you kidding me? You guys are all corrupt," Shapovalov responded.

RELATED Australian Open reverses ban on T-shirts asking about Chinese star Peng Shuai

Shapovalov also exchanged words with Bernardes after Nadal won the first game point. He asked the umpire why he was looking at him as Nadal served. The two players then met at the net for a brief exchange.

Shapovalov went on to drop the set 4-6. He followed with victories in two consecutive sets to even the match. Nadal was given a time violation in the fourth set. He then won the final set to advance and eliminate the Canadian from the competition.

Shapovalov told reporters that he "misspoke" when asked about his corruption comment, but also said that Nadal received preferential treatment.

RELATED Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, three Americans advance to quarterfinals

"Every other match that I have played, the pace has been so quick because the refs have been on the clock after every single point," Shapovalov said.

"This one, I mean, after the first two sets, it was like an hour and a half just because he's dragged out so much after every single point. He's given so much time in between sets and all this."

Advertisement

He also said "boundaries" are needed for how long players can take breaks, which can disturb rhythm for opposing players.

"It's just so frustrating as a player," Shapovalov said. "You feel like you're not just playing against the player; you're playing against the umpires, you're playing against so much more.

"It's difficult. I mean, it was a big break after the fourth set and for this reason the momentum just goes away."

Nadal told reporters that Shapovalov was "wrong" for his accusation that he deliberately delayed the match. The 35-year-old cited his age, and said he was tired didn't feel well during the match.

Many players have taken breaks and changed clothes at the tournament due to the warm weather, with temperatures consistently in the mid-90s for daytime matches.

"I really believe that on the court you don't deserve better treatment than the others," Nadal said. "And I really don't want it, and I don't feel I have it."

Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the 2022 Australian Open semifinals. The winner will advances to the final, in which Nadal could become the winningest Grand Slam champion in men's tennis history.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Australian Open: Angry Nick Kyrgios mistakenly hits boy with ball, turns tears to smile
Sports News // 2 minutes ago
Australian Open: Angry Nick Kyrgios mistakenly hits boy with ball, turns tears to smile
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A frustrated Nick Kyrgios smacked a tennis ball into the stands and accidentally hit a boy during a doubles match at the Australian Open on Tuesday. He then made the crying child smile by giving him a racket.
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
NFL // 1 hour ago
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown wants to play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said.
Australian Open tennis: Nadal, Barty, American Keys clinch semifinal spots
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Australian Open tennis: Nadal, Barty, American Keys clinch semifinal spots
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- American Madison Keys upset Barbora Krejcikova to clinch one of four women's semifinal spots Tuesday at the 2022 Australian Open. Ash Barty and Rafael Nadal also advanced in the respective women's and men's circuits.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
NFL // 11 hours ago
Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his future in the NFL on Monday, indicating that family will play a significant role in determining whether he will retire or play next season.
Flyers' Keith Yandle, 35, ties NHL record for consecutive games played
NHL // 11 hours ago
Flyers' Keith Yandle, 35, ties NHL record for consecutive games played
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied the NHL's "iron man" record against the Dallas Stars on Monday night after appearing in his 964th consecutive regular-season game.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger to miss 6-8 weeks after jaw surgery
NHL // 12 hours ago
Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger to miss 6-8 weeks after jaw surgery
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured jaw, the team announced.
Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'
NFL // 14 hours ago
Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson acknowledged Monday that head coach Sean Payton's status with the franchise remains uncertain for the 2022 season.
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale to have surgery on vocal cords
Sports News // 15 hours ago
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale to have surgery on vocal cords
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale won't return to ESPN this season as he prepares for surgery on his vocal cords.
Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended a game for 'excessive' foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso
NBA // 1 day ago
Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended a game for 'excessive' foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended guard Grayson Allen for one game without pay for a hard foul on guard Alex Caruso in the third quarter of a Milwaukee Bucks win over the Chicago Bulls, the league announced.
Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, three Americans advance to quarterfinals
Sports News // 1 day ago
Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, three Americans advance to quarterfinals
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Men's No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev won in four sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne. Three American women also clinched quarterfinal spots with fourth-round wins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended a game for 'excessive' foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso
Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended a game for 'excessive' foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso
Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
Australian Open tennis: Nadal, Barty, American Keys clinch semifinal spots
Australian Open tennis: Nadal, Barty, American Keys clinch semifinal spots
Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, three Americans advance to quarterfinals
Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, three Americans advance to quarterfinals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement